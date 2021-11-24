Tourism boost with Bharat Gaurav Trains! Know about Indian Railways’ plan to showcase India’s culture & heritage

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the introduction of theme-based tourist circuit trains Bharat Gaurav Trains.

Soon, Indian Railways to introduce theme-based tourist circuit Bharat Gaurav Trains to its network! Speaking in a press conference, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the introduction of theme-based tourist circuit trains Bharat Gaurav Trains. Speaking to the media in a press conference, he said that these Bharat Gaurav train services will help realize the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to showcase the rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places of the country to the people of India as well as the world. These trains could be run both by the private sector and IRCTC. Following are the features, process and other details about the upcoming theme-based tourist circuit Bharat Gaurav Trains:

Scope:

The service provider can decide theme like Guru Kripa trains for covering Sikh culture’s important places, Ramayana trains for destinations connected with Lord Shri Ram, etc.

The service provider will offer all-inclusive package to passengers including rail travel, sightseeing arrangement, hotel accommodation, tour guides, visit to historical/heritage sites, etc.

Full flexibility will be given to decide the cost of the package based on level of services being offered

Choice of train coaches suiting the clientele, different segments such as budget, luxury, etc.

Free to furnish or design the interior of the coaches based on the train’s theme

Also, branding and advertisement are allowed in both inside and outside of train

The composition of the train will be of 14 to 20 coaches including 2 SLRs (Guard Vans)

Process: