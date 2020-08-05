To prevent train delays, Indian Railways introduces OHE Inspection app for real-time monitoring; details

Some of the major features of the newly launched OHE Inspection app includes GPS based tracking of patrol man, real time capturing of OHE defects and provision of taking photographs.

Goodbye to train delays! Now Indian Railways passengers will not have to wait for hours due to over head wire breakdown or any technical defect during their train journey. Recently, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has rolled out an application called “OHE Inspection”. With the help of this app, the national transporter will quickly find out the problem and it will get it fixed as soon as possible. According to the Railway Ministry, the OHE Inspection app will allow capturing real time OHE (Overhead Equipment) defects as well as send alerts. The app has been rolled out on a Pan India basis. Some of the major features of the newly launched OHE Inspection app includes GPS based tracking of patrol man, real time capturing of OHE defects and provision of taking photographs.

Interestingly, last month, Indian Railways recorded 100 per cent punctuality of trains, for the first time in its history. On 1 July 2020, Indian Railways operated a total of 201 train services and all the 201 train services arrived at their destinations, at the right time. Thus, none of the train got delayed and on 1 July 2020, a full 100 per cent punctuality of trains was recorded by the national transporter. Last month, four rail divisions including the Delhi division had also registered 100 per cent punctuality of special trains. Besides the Delhi division, the three other divisions that registered full 100 per cent punctuality were Agra, Jhansi and Prayagraj divisions.

A few months ago, it was reported by PTI that because of the COVID-19 protocols involved, 50 per cent of these special trains were running two hours behind their schedule. All these protocols including thermal screening of travellers at stations, installing Aarogya Setu mobile app by passengers on their phones, maintaining social distancing, etc., have been said to be taking a lot of time. Due to these reasons, Indian Railways had requested the passengers to come to the station 90 minutes in advance and not before that.