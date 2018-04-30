To prevent train accidents, Indian Railways’ RDSO to come up with three new technologies

In order to detect rail fractures, the Research Design and Standard Organisation (RDSO), under Railway Ministry, is currently working on three technologies.

Indian Railways is looking for new and better technologies to prevent train derailments and accidents caused due to rail fractures. The good news is that in order to detect rail fractures, the Research Design and Standard Organisation (RDSO), under Railway Ministry, is currently working on three technologies, according to a ToI report. At present, all the three technologies are being tested and are likely to become functional by the end of this year. Once the technologies become functional, control room and loco pilots would be notified about fractures in railway tracks before the train reaches the hazardous spot.

According to the Executive director of Research Wing, RDSO, SK Singh, the first one out of the three projects is the advanced ultrasonic machine which is being tested in Allahabad and Moradabad divisions, the report stated. The second one is a detection monitor. According to the report, the monitor will be placed under the engine of every train with a sensing technology. If a defect is detected by the monitor then a report will be sent directly to control room and the loco pilot will be directed to apply emergency brakes.

The report stated that the third technology involves the laying of optical fibre along the railway tracks. It will measure the sound frequency on railway tracks and following this, the device will automatically send report to the server and control room. The sound frequency will be identified by a sound recognition machine, present at the control room system. In addition to this, it will also send the report to electronic interlocking system control room.

The report also mentioned that if a fracture is detected, the loco pilot will be alerted 500 m before the affected spot in order to apply brakes and stop the train. According to RDSO officials, after final testing, all the three devices may get functional by this year.

Also, in light of the tragic Kushinagar train-van collision, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has asked all railway zones to eliminate unmanned level crossings on a mission mode.