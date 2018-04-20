To increase safety, several Indian Railways stations to get CCTVs using Nirbhaya Fund

The plan to set up CCTV cameras across 983 stations under Nirbhaya Fund has been approved.

In order to enhance safety across railway stations, Indian Railways has plans to invest an amount of Rs 3,000 crore and procure 1.2 million CCTV cameras. Also, to increase train security, some of the CCTV cameras will be set up in train coaches. While raising questions about safety and security across 8,500 railway stations, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has reportedly said that only 394 railway stations are under complete surveillance. According to an HT report, for installation of an integrated security system, 202 “sensitive” railway stations have been identified by RPF, which is responsible for railway security. Also, by using money drawn from the Nirbhaya Fund, which was set up in 2013 in order to support initiatives to reinforce security for women, 983 more railway stations will be brought under CCTV surveillance.

An RPF officer said that in order to prevent any unauthorized entry, access control in 202 stations will be improved. Also, railway stations under ISS will also have passenger and baggage scanning system and bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS), the official added. According to him, for entry gates where vehicles enter the station premises, automatic vehicle scanners have been recommended. Additionally, in order to detect explosives, sniffer dogs and vapour detectors have also been recommended.

According to RPF spokesperson, Nurul Huda, the plan to set up CCTV cameras across 983 stations under Nirbhaya Fund has been approved. He also said that to strengthen surveillance mechanism and also to ensure safety and security of passengers at railway stations and trains, RPF has proposed to install CCTV cameras. He added, funding is contemplated from Nirbhaya fund.

The ISS cameras with a video analytics feature will be procured. They will also be able to hold 30 days of footage. Areas such as entry/exit points, concourses, platforms and footbridges will be covered by these cameras. Piyush Goyal -led Railway Ministry along with the ministry of home affairs had constituted a committee to propose a composite security plan for railway security. On the basis of the recommendation of that committee, 202 sensitive railway stations were identified across the nation.