To improve train operations & boost tourism, Indian Railways completes double line work on Roha-Veer section

Indian Railways completes Double line work between Roha and Veer section! In a bid to provide safe and comfortable journey to railway passengers traveling, the national transporter completed the Doubling work of over 40 kilometres long rail track between Roha (under the Central Railway zone) to Veer (under Konkan Railways) in Ratnagiri region of Maharashtra on 30 August 2021. According to a statement issued by Konkan Railways, the doubling work of this section commenced from October 2016. The total length of this double line is 46.8 kilometres and the total cost of this doubling project is Rs 530 crore. Take a look at some of the major benefits of the Double line project between Roha and Veer section:

1) The doubling will reduce bottlenecks in this railway section between Roha and Veer

2) The line doubling work will enhance line capacity

3) It will also improve efficiency in train operation as well as throughput

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said with this, 46.89 kilometres of rail track has been added in the state of Maharashtra. According to Konkan Railways, the first train, Train Number 02619 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Mangaluru Central Special, journey dated 30 August 2021 passed in Down Line from Roha at 7.35 PM and in Up Line, Train Number 06346 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Special, journey dated 29 August 2021 reached Roha at 8.17 PM.

Last month, it was reported that the national transporter had completed as well as commissioned 17 Kilometres of Doubling along with Electric traction between Vijayawada and Uppaluru. It is expected that the rail project will give a boost to the development of this region of South India. The railway project was sanctioned in the year 2011-12 for a distance of 221 kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs 3,000 crore. The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) is executing the railway project.