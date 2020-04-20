To fight COVID-19, Indian Railways transports 1150 tonnes of medical items; see zone-wise list here

The national transporter continues to deliver face masks, medicines, hospital items as well as other medical commodities through its timetabled parcel train services.

Indian Railways transports medical items! With the entire country in lockdown till May 3, 2020, due to COVID-19, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is ensuring seamless transportation of medical supplies on priority. The national transporter continues to deliver face masks, medicines, hospital items as well as other medical commodities through its timetabled parcel train services. This initiative by Indian Railways is giving a boost to the government’s efforts in managing the challenges and adverse impact of the novel Coronavirus infection in the nation. According to a press release issued by the Railway Ministry, as on April 18, 2020, the national transporter has transported a total of 1150 tonnes of medical supplies in various parts of India. Here is the zone-wise list of transportation of medical items:

Southern Railway transported 83.13 tonnes of medical goods

South East Central Railway transported 15.10 tonnes of medical goods

East Central Railway transported 1.28 tonnes of medical goods

North Eastern Railway transported 2.88 tonnes of medical goods

East Coast Railway transported 1.06 tonnes of medical goods

South Central Railway transported 47.22 tonnes of medical goods

Central Railway transported 135.64 tonnes of medical goods

North Central Railway transported 74.32 tonnes of medical goods

West Central Railway transported 27.17 tonnes of medical goods

South Eastern Railway transported 2.82 tonnes of medical goods

South Western Railway transported 12.10 tonnes of medical goods

Eastern Railway transported 8.52 tonnes of medical goods

North East Frontier Railway transported 2.16 tonnes of medical goods

North Western Railway transported 8.22 tonnes of medical goods

Western Railway transported 328.84 tonnes of medical goods

Northern Railway transported 399.71 tonnes of medical goods

Meanwhile, Indian Railways recently transported skimmed camel milk for an autistic child by a Parcel train service from Ajmer to Mumbai, when the parents sought help on social media. Also, medicines were transported for another autistic child by a parcel train from Ahmedabad to Ajmer, when his relatives sought help from railway officials.