To fight COVID-19, Indian Railways transports 1150 tonnes of medical items; see zone-wise list here

Indian Railways transports medical items! With the entire country in lockdown till May 3, 2020, due to COVID-19, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is ensuring seamless transportation of medical supplies on priority. The national transporter continues to deliver face masks, medicines, hospital items as well as other medical commodities through its timetabled parcel train services. This initiative by Indian Railways is giving a boost to the government’s efforts in managing the challenges and adverse impact of the novel Coronavirus infection in the nation. According to a press release issued by the Railway Ministry, as on April 18, 2020, the national transporter has transported a total of 1150 tonnes of medical supplies in various parts of India. Here is the zone-wise list of transportation of medical items:
- Southern Railway transported 83.13 tonnes of medical goods
- South East Central Railway transported 15.10 tonnes of medical goods
- East Central Railway transported 1.28 tonnes of medical goods
- North Eastern Railway transported 2.88 tonnes of medical goods
- East Coast Railway transported 1.06 tonnes of medical goods
- South Central Railway transported 47.22 tonnes of medical goods
- Central Railway transported 135.64 tonnes of medical goods
- North Central Railway transported 74.32 tonnes of medical goods
- West Central Railway transported 27.17 tonnes of medical goods
- South Eastern Railway transported 2.82 tonnes of medical goods
- South Western Railway transported 12.10 tonnes of medical goods
- Eastern Railway transported 8.52 tonnes of medical goods
- North East Frontier Railway transported 2.16 tonnes of medical goods
- North Western Railway transported 8.22 tonnes of medical goods
- Western Railway transported 328.84 tonnes of medical goods
- Northern Railway transported 399.71 tonnes of medical goods
Meanwhile, Indian Railways recently transported skimmed camel milk for an autistic child by a Parcel train service from Ajmer to Mumbai, when the parents sought help on social media. Also, medicines were transported for another autistic child by a parcel train from Ahmedabad to Ajmer, when his relatives sought help from railway officials.
