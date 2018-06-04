To explain train delays to passengers, Indian Railways to play videos across stations

As per the official data, the punctuality performance of the Indian Railways in 2017-18 has gone down with almost 30 per cent of trains running late in comparison to the two previous financial years.

Indian Railways is facing criticism for the rising train delays and so in order to inform railway passengers about the reasons, the national transporter has recently come up with a solution. To explain the reason behind trains running late as well as to seek the cooperation of railway passengers, Indian Railways has decided to play video messages on platform information screens. These videos will explain the reason behind train delays. According to PTI sources in the Indian Railways at every railway station, a one-minute video clip will be played which will appeal to passengers to be patient in the event of any train delay. The sources also said that the railways hopes to relieve some of the anger that has been simmering due to late-running trains.

The brief of the video, played at the railway stations is “Please be patient, your patience will make your future better”. As the one-minute video clip will be played on information screens across railway stations, its audio will be played on the loop across railway stations in order to maximise its reach. In the audio, the narrator will talk about the railway track maintenance work undertaken by the Indian Railways.

The video, played at the railway stations, will display images of people who are sweating while waiting for their trains at railway stations with the maintenance and repair works underway at different places, trying to explain the train delays. In the audio, not only the narrator will apologise for the train delays but he will also mention the fact that the track maintenance work will provide railway passengers with a better travelling experience in the future.

As per the official data, the punctuality performance of the Indian Railways in 2017-18 has gone down with almost 30 per cent of trains running late in comparison to the two previous financial years. During April 2017-March 2018, the punctuality of mail and express trains was 71.39 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of 2016-2017, when it was 76.69 per cent, a deterioration of 5.30 per cent. However, 77.44 per cent trains ran on time in 2015-2016.