To eliminate paper-based reporting, Indian Railways launches e-inspection software

To eliminate paper-based reporting of various inspections and passenger grievance redressal system, Railway Ministry has recently launched an e-inspection software, a mobile app and a web portal.

Indian Railways launches e-inspection software! In an attempt to eliminate paper-based reporting of various inspections and passenger grievance redressal system, Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry has recently launched an e-inspection software, a mobile app and a web portal. With this system, railway officers deployed on footplate i.e., travel in locomotive of trains for short distances, level-crossing, pre-departure, on board and railway station inspections will be able to upload their reports online. According to a Hindu report, in order to generate periodic reports on various aspects of sections, railway stations and trains, the e-inspection module will also serve as a tool for Management Information System.

Across the network, 3,300 user names and passwords have been generated by the Railway board. Also, in order to ensure that the master data is entered as per the specification and given time-frame, the Railway board has designated the Senior Electronic Data Processing Manager in each division as the ‘admin’ of the system. The report mentioned that the Delhi division under the direct supervision of the Transformation Cell of the Indian Railways, developed the e-inspection software and mobile application.

According to a railway officer quoted in the report, the e-inspection module is being fed with relevant data from January 1, 2018. He said that the overall statistics will help to detect the weak areas both in train operations as well as in passenger services. He also said that the Railway Board can assess the shortcomings by collecting the data at the national level, further to which, it can analyse the means in order to rectify them while taking policy decisions, the officer added.

Interestingly, at present, the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) is working on three technologies to prevent train derailments and accidents caused due to rail fractures. After the commencement of the three technologies, the control room and loco pilots would be communicated about fractures in railway tracks before the train reaches the hazardous spot.