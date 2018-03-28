To detect defect in rolling stock, Indian Railways introduces high-end cameras

The North Central Railway (NCR) has installed high-end cameras besides railway tracks which would monitor any defect in the rolling stock.

Taking another big step to enhance railway safety, the North Central Railway (NCR) has installed high-end cameras besides railway tracks which would monitor any defect in the rolling stock, according to a ToI report. The Agra Cantt railway station became the first one under NCR to set up high-end cameras. Under the system, to detect any hanging parts or any other defect, CCTV cameras cover the platform line in order to record and monitor the condition of the undergear of the rolling stock. All in all, three cameras have been instilled with two cameras on each side of the track to capture the undergear parts and one camera to capture the coach or wagon number, the report stated.

The track side cameras, which have been set up low height, will capture the undergear parts at a speed of 60 frames per second. Also, the cameras include other important features such as internet protocol (IP), 12X zoom, veri-focal and night vision. In addition to these features, the ‘rolling hut’ which receives the feed from these cameras has been provided with a LED display of 40 inches, with a 4-terabyte hard disk, which will be sufficient to store recordings of one month duration along with UPS backup through a dedicated inverter.

According to the GM of NCR, MC Chauhan, effort has been made to leverage technology in order to make train operations safer than ever. The GM also added by saying that the system is a relatively low cost solution that diminishes the scope of overlooking of defects. Also, the system keeps sufficient data safe for a long duration of time for future examination and analysis. He also said that, the facility has been first established at Agra Cantt railway station, which is one of the most important stations of the zone and which has been the first-stop-station of the Gatimaan Express train.

According to the report, if necessary, modifications will be made and then it will be extended to cover all the rolling examination points at various railway stations across NCR.

Meanwhile, in order to prevent derailment and break-down of trains, Indian Railways has decided to fit devices on railway tracks. In the first phase of the implementation of the devices, OMRS (Online Monitoring of Rolling Stock) will be installed between two sections in Maharashtra namely, Bhusawal-Jalgaon section and Wardha-Nagpur section and the execution will be done within a year, claimed some officials.