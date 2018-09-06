To clear extra rush, Indian Railways to run 52 train trips between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Maharashtra’s Nanded

Indian Railways is all set to run 52 trips of train number 02485/02486 Nanded – Hazrat Nizamuddin – Nanded weekly special train service.

In a bid to clear extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways is all set to run 52 trips of train number 02485/02486 Nanded – Hazrat Nizamuddin – Nanded weekly special train service. Starting from September 6, 2018, to February 28, 2019, train number 02485 Nanded – Hazrat Nizamuddin weekly special train will depart from Nanded railway station at 11:00 PM on every Thursday to reach Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station at 2:10 AM on every Saturday, making 26 trips in total. While in the return direction, starting from September 8, 2018 to March 2, 2019, train number 02486 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Nanded weekly special train will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station at 5:50 AM on every Saturday to reach Nanded railway station at 7:00 AM the next day, again making 26 trips. Therefore, as many as 52 trips will be made by the train service.

The train running between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Nanded will have 1 AC two tier coach, 1 AC three-tier coach, 7 sleeper class coaches, 6 general class coaches and 2-second class cum luggage van coaches. En route, in both the directions, the train will halt at Purna, Basmet, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Itarsi, Bhopal, Jhansi and Agra Cantt railway stations.

Meanwhile, train number 04833/04834 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Beas – Bhagat Ki Kothi Express special train service will make 2 trips to clear the extra rush of passengers. On September 6, 2018, train number 04833 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Beas Express special train will depart from Bhagat Ki Kothi railway station at 2:05 PM to reach Beas railway station at 9:15 AM. While in the return direction, on September 9, 2018, train number 04834 Beas – Bhagat Ki Kothi Express special train will depart from Beas railway station at 5:45 PM to reach Bhagat Ki Kothi railway station at 1:55 PM the next day.

The train running between Bhagat Ki Kothi and Beas will consist of 1 AC three-tier coach, 13 sleeper class coaches, 14 general class coaches and 2 disabled friendly second class cum luggage van coaches. En route both the directions, the train will halt at Jodhpur, Pipar Road junction, Gotan, Merta Road, Nagpur, Bikaner and Bathinda railway stations.