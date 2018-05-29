To beat summer rush, Indian Railways introduces six trains to Jammu

the first summer special train service, which will be introduced is the Katra Special train service.

New summer special trains introduced by Indian Railways! The Northern division of Indian Railways recently introduced as many as six summer special train services to Jammu Tawi. The summer special train services, which have been introduced in order to beat the heavy rush in Jammu-bound trains, will start operating by the end of this month. The six summer special trains will run on different days throughout the week and will pass through the city’s railway station. With the commencement of the new summer special train services, passengers are likely to visit Jammu to travel to Kashmir in order to spend the summer season, according to a TOI report.

According to Ludhiana’s station director Abhinav Gupta quoted in the report, although a handful of trains pass through this station towards Jammu, the summer special trains have been introduced keeping in view the upcoming summer vacations. He also said that some trains have been specially introduced for passengers who want to travel to Jammu for pilgrimage. He further added, one of the major reasons for introducing summer special train services towards Jammu is that many passengers across Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat want to travel to Jammu and Kashmir to spend their summer vacations. He also mentioned that the summer special trains will remain in service until the end of the summer season for the convenience of passengers.

According to enquiry officials at Ludhiana railway station that the report quoted, the first summer special train service, which will be introduced is the Katra Special train service. The train will travel from Delhi Junction to Mata Vaishno Devi and last week of May onwards, the train will run on every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The enquiry officials also mentioned two major long-distance trains, which will pass through Ludhiana- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra- Anand Vihar Superfast Express train will run twice a week and will remain in service until the last week of July. The other train- Jammu Tawi-Bandra Terminus Summer Special will start operating from the end of this month and will pass the city station twice a week. On its return, the train will run thrice a week for the convenience of passengers.

From the first week of June, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Jammu Tawi Express train will start running and it will pass through Ludhiana station six days a week. Similarly, the Jammu Tawi-Durg Chhattisgarh Express train will too pass through the station six days a week. Moreover, the train will start operating by the end of this month. Also, the Suvidha Express train service, travelling from Shri Mata Vaishno Dev Katra to Yesvantpur has been finally pressed into service for the city’s railway passengers.