Tirupati station redevelopment: Indian Railways to provide 5-star like experience with premium lounge; pics

With the launch of the ATITHI lounge, passengers especially devotees travelling to Balaji Temple, will be able to wait or rest comfortably.

Indian Railways is all set to give a 5-star hotel like experience to passengers! In the coming days, people travelling to Balaji Temple via train can rest at ‘ATITHI’, a premium lounge at the Tirupati railway station, which will be inaugurated soon. With the launch of this lounge, passengers especially devotees travelling to Balaji Temple, will be able to wait or rest comfortably. Also, they will be able to enjoy many other modern facilities. Recently, the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal through a tweet said that the Tirupati railway station, which falls under the South Central zone of Indian Railways, will undergo a major redevelopment soon.

Goyal in his tweet, stated that the futuristic plans for Tirupati railway station, which will serve as a benchmark for other railway stations across the country will include drop off facility, hotel block, security check, waiting area for passengers, food court, departure concourse, and newly developed platform. In addition to these features, railway station plaza, as well as a multiplex, has also been proposed.

The lounge with its world-class features will provide comfort and leisure to the devotees

Recently, Minister of State of Railways, Rajen Gohain in a written reply to a query asked in Rajya Sabha stated that the Modi government has approved the proposal of the national transporter for redevelopment of railway stations through simplified procedures and for longer lease tenure by IRSDC (Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited) as nodal agency. Therefore, all railways stations across the country have been entrusted to the corporation for undertaking the techno-economic feasibility studies. On the basis of the outcome of the feasibility studies, the railway stations are likely to be taken up for redevelopment, in phases, he informed.

ATITHI lounge will complement the Tirupati railway station’s redevelopment

The redevelopment of railway stations is being planned by the Railway Ministry by leveraging commercial development of land and air space in and around the station premises. With this initiative, the railway stations will also be provided with several state-of-the-art amenities for passengers. Also, according to a press release issued by the Cabinet a few months ago, the redevelopment of railway stations will have a multiplier effect in the economy with increased job creation as well as improved economic growth.