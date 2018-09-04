Tired of stinking toilets on Indian Railways stations? Just WhatsApp your complaint for immediate action

From October 2 onwards, if you find any stinking or poorly maintained toilet at railway stations, then you can bring it to the notice of Indian Railways.

Fed up of poorly maintained toilets on Indian Railways stations? You can now register your complaint, at least for the Western and Central railway division. From October 2 onwards, if you find any stinking or poorly maintained toilet at railway stations, then you can bring it to the notice of Indian Railways. According to a DNA report, one can register his/her complaints regarding the poor toilet conditions at railway stations through social media handles or through WhatsApp. For Western Railway, the WhatsApp number is 9004499773 and for Central Railway, you can file your report on 9987645307.

On July 31, these numbers were started and are manned by the Twitter cells. According to senior railway officials, immediate action shall be then taken based on the feedback they receive from passengers or railway users. The Western, as well as the Central zones of Indian Railways, have decided to clean up 187 toilets across all the suburban stations in Mumbai that are used by lakhs of people on a daily basis. On Western Railways’ Mumbai suburban network, there are 75 toilet blocks and on Central Railway, there are 117 toilet blocks.

SK Jain, DRM, Mumbai, Central Railway, was quoted in the report stating that Indian Railways is looking at overall upgradation of these toilets at railway stations. He informed that by September 30, Indian Railways will also be building toilets for Divyang (physically challenged) passengers at all railway stations.

Railway officials, in the coming days, are likely to conduct a detailed inspection of these toilet premises where the condition of tiles, taps, water connection, pipeline, faucets, exhaust, lights etc. would be done.

Indian Railways has already started using air fresheners as well as exhaust fans to tackle foul smell, industrial chemicals and phenyl for cleaning. In order to improve lux levels and to brighten toilet premises, the railways are fixing 150-200 watt bulbs, the report stated.

Meanwhile, for cleaning of train coaches and toilets at both ends, the national transporter is adopting mechanized cleaning system. Also, the railways is taking steps to improve ventilation in bio-toilets and to provide dustbin inside train toilets.