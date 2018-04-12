​​ ​
  4. Tired of dirty coaches and toilets on trains? Indian Railways has good news for passengers

Tired of dirty coaches and toilets on trains? Indian Railways has good news for passengers

Tired of dirty trains and even dirtier loos on them? Here is some relief for passengers! Indian Railways has recently highlighted a number of initiatives that it has taken to maintain cleanliness in trains. According to Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry, maintaining cleanliness is a continuous process.

By: | Updated: April 12, 2018 3:58 PM
Indian Railways clean trains In order to keep the coaches including the toilets properly maintained and in clean condition, Indian Railways says it as has taken many steps.

Tired of dirty trains and even dirtier loos on them? Here is some relief for passengers! Indian Railways has recently highlighted a number of initiatives that it has taken to maintain cleanliness in trains. According to Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry, maintaining cleanliness is a continuous process. In order to keep the coaches including the toilets properly maintained and in clean condition, Railway Ministry in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha has said that the national transporter has taken many steps. These include ‘Clean My Coach’, ‘Coach Mitra’ etc. Here are some of the major steps taken by the national transporter, so far, in order to maintain cleanliness in trains:

1) According to Railway Ministry, cleaning of train coaches, which also includes cleaning of toilets of trains is done at both ends including mechanized cleaning.

2) In order to clean coach toilets, doorways, aisles and passenger compartments during the run of the trains, more than 980 pairs of trains including Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express and other important long distance Mail or Express trains have been provided with On Board Housekeeping Service (OBHS).

3) In around 970 pairs of important Superfast, Mail or Express long distance trains having the On Board Housekeeping Service facility, on demand ‘Clean My Coach’ service is also provided.

4) In around 800 OBHS trains ‘Coach Mitra’ facility has been provided as a single window interface in order to register all coach related requirements of passengers travelling in reserved coaches, such as cleaning, disinfection, linen, train lighting, air conditioning and watering of coaches.

5) For limited mechanized cleaning attention to selected trains, which includes cleaning of toilets during their scheduled stoppages en route at nominated stations, Indian Railways came up with a scheme called Clean Train Station (CTS).

6) The Railway Ministry claimed that bed linen (except blanket) provided for AC passengers are washed after every single use. Earlier, blankets were being cleaned at least once in two months. However, recently, washing frequency of blankets have been recently increased to minimum once in a month. In addition to this, the ministry also claimed that in order to improve the quality of washing of bed linen, 59 mechanized laundries have been set up in the Railways.

Clean trains and basic standards of hygiene are some of the basic expectations that people have from Indian Railways. While it remains to be seen whether the above mentioned steps listed by Indian Railways bear fruit and have a visible difference, as passengers it is also our responsibility to not litter and spit in trains and maintain basic cleanliness while using toilets on trains.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Udita Ganguly
    Apr 13, 2018 at 11:40 am
    Thank goodness moving in the right direction at last! Hygiene and cleanliness much required in trains and stations and only reason why we avoid trains! Public too has a duty to be civic. We still have a long way to go in the right direction...
    Reply
    1. Abhina Nambiar
      Apr 13, 2018 at 12:26 am
      I think... Railway toilets were cleaner when they didn't had all these so called green toilet facilities...... Now with the entry of so called green toilet.. The railway toilets have become dirty toilet.... No cleaning... Nothing...
      Reply
      1. Psr Swami
        Apr 12, 2018 at 10:17 pm
        rly.emploees are callous. they do nòt relent unless ry is cut on complaints and passenger is refunded some amount for deficiency of service.
        Reply
        1. Viswanathan Subramanian
          Apr 12, 2018 at 9:41 pm
          On board house keeping (OBHK) Persons are NOT interested in cleaning properly. They only pretends if they are cleaning only to collect tips ₹10/- per passenger after some hours ofthe drama of cleaning. They carry home consumable like phynyl,Lizol etc.given by the Contractorfor cleaning without using adequate quan y.
          Reply
          1. civic issues
            Apr 12, 2018 at 9:38 pm
            There is one issue. The contractors gather the rubbish in a bag and dumps it en route alongside the tracks. This has to be STOPPED.
            Reply
            1. Govind Daga
              Apr 12, 2018 at 8:02 pm
              Hire people on highly paid ry, say, 40-50k par month as rail cleaner. Mind you THOSE graduate who fail to get will apply and they will adopt technology in use. RECENTLY AS SEEN, CONTRACTOR HIRE CHEAP LABOURERS and the red tapazim entered . Just formality like aspect observed.
              Reply
              1. Satya Ranjan Das
                Apr 12, 2018 at 7:28 pm
                It has been the Rly's constant endeavour to maintain and upgrade neatness and cleanliness.At the same time the travelling public should also be conscious and careful of cleanliness.
                Reply
                1. Jagar Singh
                  Apr 12, 2018 at 9:32 pm
                  Do you want us to travel with cleaning assistant?
                  Reply
                2. Amarnath PD
                  Apr 12, 2018 at 7:01 pm
                  What ever railways want to do or do for upgrading the services are not honest. The Minister may be thinking that these plans are fruitful but down the line, it may lead to more outsourcing and this giving scope for enough corruption only. When even A/C coaches are infested with rodents, it is not solved. The TTRs are next only to God and visible when they wish . Now train Mithra, coach Mitra all are just waste of money to railways but gain to the officers/officials down below. What is needed is a clear perception and goals set and in case of failures, the person responsible for it should be eased out without resorting to all procedures under Article 311. Unless discipline is ensured and indiscipline curved, services will not improve. It will only further drain the revenue.
                  Reply
                  1. Amit Grover
                    Apr 13, 2018 at 1:35 am
                    Used clean my coach, but it's another way to eat public money. It didn't work even after it is reported.
                    Reply
                  2. Vijaya Sundaram
                    Apr 12, 2018 at 3:29 pm
                    I am interested in reading health related articles.
                    Reply
                    1. Load More Comments

                    Go to Top