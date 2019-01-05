Tin plate printed menu on Indian Railways trains! Dear passengers, don’t pay for food if bill not given

Indian Railways train

Indian Railways moves to curb the menace of overcharging! During a high-level meet, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has directed all zonal railways to make sure that a tin plate menu displays the correct price of all food items sold on trains. Additionally, the line “No tips please, if no bill, your meal is free”, should be written clearly on the tin plate in order to spread awareness among passengers. Indian Railways is of the view that with the help of tin plate printed menu, and use of PoS (Point-of-Sale) machines, it will be able to prevent vendors from charging passengers incorrectly. The prices displayed on the menu will be inclusive of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Goyal has instructed all zonal railways to carry out this task by March 2019. Additionally, all catering staff and TTEs will be equipped with PoS machines with swipe and bill generating facilities.

A few months ago, the Railway Minister had asked passengers not to pay for food items on trains and stations, unless they receive a proper bill for them. The direction will now be implemented across zones in a time-bound manner. Indian Railways and IRCTC are also looking to improve the standard of food on trains and stations by setting up more base kitchens. Also, IRCTC is making use of an artificial intelligence-enables software that allows it to keep track of the hygiene conditions in its kitchens. Recently, the Railway Board has also approved IRCTC’s proposal to revamp pantry cars on board trains and bring them up to world standards.

Indian Railways is taking a slew of measures to dish out more comforts for travellers and ensure accountability and transparency in catering services. To avoid inconvenient caused to passengers, Indian Railways will also launch a single helpline number for all non-security complaints, Goyal said during the high-level review meeting with senior railway officials. Goyal’s directions are part of the performance review measures. Directions for the roadmap of January-March 2019 quarter have been issued by Goyal who has also suggested that an integrated dashboard portal should be put in place by January 15.