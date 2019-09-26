Ticketless passengers, beware! This zone of Indian Railways has earned over Rs 100 crore from ticket checking

During the current year i.e. from 1 April 2019 to 24 September 2019, the Central Railway zone has already earned over Rs 100 crore in ticket checking earnings.

Indian Railways earns big revenue from ticketless and irregular travellers! The Central Railway zone in its endeavour to provide better passenger services as well as to curb the menace of ticketless travel on trains has intensified the campaign against ticketless and irregular travel of passengers. During the current year i.e. from 1 April 2019 to 24 September 2019, the Central Railway zone has already earned over Rs 100 crore in ticket checking earnings. The total amount of Rs 100.29 crore earned during the current year shows an increase of 13.99 per cent when compared with the ticket checking earnings of Rs 87.98 crore registered during the last year’s corresponding period.

According to a press release issued by the Central Railways, the earnings generated from 19.15 lakh irregular travel cases registered during the current financial year also shows an increase of 9.92 per cent over 17.42 lakh irregular travel cases registered during the last year’s corresponding period. The Central Railways’ division-wise earnings and cases registered as on 24 September 2019 are as follows:

The Mumbai Division earned Rs 41.21 crore as against 8.13 lakh registered cases

The Bhusaval Division earned Rs 17.00 crore as against 2.83 lakh registered cases

The Nagpur Division earned Rs 10.46 crore as against 2.31 lakh registered cases

The Pune Division earned Rs 8.79 crore as against 1.72 lakh registered cases

The Solapur Division earned Rs 12.95 crore as against 2.70 lakh registered cases

The Head Quarters squad earned Rs 9.88 crore as against 1.45 lakh registered cases

Watch Video- Tejas Express exclusive review: IRCTC Lucknow-Delhi business train is awesome!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to the zone, the Central Railways’ staff while performing the ticket checking duties has apprehended six fake ticket checkers, four fake police personnel as well as one fake catering staff. Meanwhile, the ticket checking staff has also helped to unite lost children with their parents as well as exhibited utmost courtesy and civil behavior leading to a reduction in complaints significantly. The Central Railway zone also appeals to the public to travel with proper and authorized railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience.