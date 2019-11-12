Ticketless passengers beware! This Indian Railways zone records 70% increase in ticket checking earnings

During the month of October 2019, as many as 4.25 lakh cases of ticketless and irregular travel including the ones of unbooked luggage were detected, as against 2.80 lakh cases in the month of October 2018.
Ticketless passengers beware! In the month of October 2019, the Central Railway zone has earned a sum of Rs 22.87 crore as against Rs 13.42 crore in the month of October 2018, which is an increase of 70.32 per cent. The zone and its senior officials are monitoring the revenue changes due to the ticketless travel and other such irregularities on the network. The details of the increase in earnings and revenue made by the Central Railway zone, through checking of ticketless and irregular travel are as follows:
- According to a press release issued by the Central Railways, during the month of October 2019, as many as 4.25 lakh cases of ticketless and irregular travel including the ones of unbooked luggage were detected, as against 2.80 lakh cases in the month of October 2018. This shows an increase of 51.84 per cent.
- During the period of April to October 2019, a total of 24.04 lakh cases of ticketless and irregular travel, including unbooked luggage cases were detected, as against 20.81 lakh cases in the same period last year. This shows an increase of 15.54 per cent in the cases being reported.
- From the months of April to October 2019, the total earnings from such ticketless and irregular travel registered was Rs 126.67 crore, as compared to Rs.103.77 crore earnings registered during the same period last year. This has resulted in an increase of 22.07 per cent.
- During the month of October 2019, as many as 695 cases of transfer of the reserved journey tickets were detected and a sum of Rs 5.60 lakh was recovered as penalty. Along with this, special ticket checking drives were conducted during the festive season of Diwali as well as Chhat Pooja. These drives have helped in putting a constant check on irregular travel. This has also increased the revenue collected in the form of penalty by the railway zone.
- During the period of October 21, 2019 to November 1, 2019, Central Railways registered the earnings of Rs 13.94 crore as compared to the sum of Rs 11.68 crore during last years’ Diwali season from November 1, 2018 to November 12, 2018, registering an increase of 19.37 per cent.
- These earnings by the zone have been generated from over 2,40,754 cases in the year 2019 as compared to 1,99,812 cases in the year 2018, showing an increase of 20.49 per cent.
