This year, Indian Railways transported 20 crore litre drinking water to Rajasthan’s Pali district

Special Train Service for Drinking Water: Shortage of drinking water is a major problem in various parts of Rajasthan. Thus, in a bid to overcome this problem, Indian Railways, under the leadership of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, has taken a noble initiative to supply drinking water to the areas of Rajasthan where there is a shortage of drinking water. The Railway Ministry is supplying drinking water to the Pali district of the state through a special train service. According to an AIR report, so far this year, 20 crore liters of drinking water have been transported to the area by the national transporter through this special train service.

According to the report, every year, the water train makes an average of three trips from Jodhpur’s Bhagat Ki Kothi suburban station. In one round, 20 lakh litre of water is being transported by the special train. The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the North Western Railway zone was quoted in the report saying that the Railway Minister has given instructions to operate the special train service till the water problem in the area is not resolved.

The Indian Railways network is a major consumer of water entrusted with the herculean task of serving millions of passengers every day. Last year, the Central Railway observed the Swachha Neer day, where in all major stations of the zonal railway as well as other railway stations activated their respective medical staff and the cleaning staff for water testing and cleaning of water stands as well as drinking water areas respectively. The Central Railway zone had earlier claimed that it was o­ne of the leading zonal railways across the Indian Railways network in reducing the consumption of fresh water by installing the highest number of waste water treatment plants i.e. 27 treatment plants with a total capacity of more than o­ne crore litres per day.