This winter, Indian Railways to run 50 special train trips to clear extra rush; Here is the complete list

Special trains by Indian Railways: Planning a trip during winter holidays? Worried about ticket unavailability? If yes then you would be delighted to know that Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is introducing several special train services between December 17, 2018, and January 8, 2019. The special train services are being introduced by the Central Railway zone of the national transporter in a bid to clear the extra rush of passengers. As many as 50 weekly winter special train trips will be operated from CSMT-Karmali, Ajni-Thivim, Pune-Mangalore, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Thivim and CSMT-NGP. Check out the complete list of special trains below:

1.) Mumbai-Karmali- Mumbai Superfast Special

Train number 02025 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on every Thursday starting from December 20 to January 3 at 05:00 AM and will arrive Karmali at 2:00 PM, same day. The train will make 6 trips and will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Ratnagiri and Kudal railway stations. The train will include one first AC, one first AC cum 2 Tier AC, one 2 Tier AC, one 3 Tier AC, ten sleeper class, two general second class and two luggage cum guard’s brake van coaches.

2.) Mumbai-Karmali- Mumbai Special

Train number 02027 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on every Saturday and Sunday starting from December 22 to January 6 at 12:40 AM and will arrive Karmali at 1:30 PM, same day. The train will make 12 trips and will halt at Dadar, Thane, Khed, Panvel, Roha, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kudal, Kankavali and Thivim railway stations. The train has been provided with one first AC, one first AC cum 2 Tier AC, one 2 Tier AC, one 3 Tier AC, ten sleeper class, two general second class and two luggage cum guard’s brake van coaches.

3.) Mumbai-Karmali- Mumbai Special

Train number 02029 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on every Monday starting from December 17 to January 7 at 12:40 AM and will arrive Karmali at 1:45 PM same day, making 4 trips. On its return, train number 02030 special will leave Karmali on every Monday starting from December 17 to January 7 at 2:00 PM and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 11:50 PM same day, making 4 trips. The train will halt at Dadar, Panvel, Roha, Thane, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Chiplun, Kudal and Sawantwadi Road railway stations. The train will have one first AC, one first AC cum 2 Tier AC, one 2 Tier AC, one 3 Tier AC, ten sleeper class, two general second class and two luggage cum guard’s brake van coaches.

4.) Ajni-Thivim-Ajni Weekly Special

Train number 01119 special will leave Ajni every Monday starting from December 24 to January 7 at 7:50 PM and will arrive Thivim at 10:30 PM, next day. On its return, train number 01120 special will leave Thivim every Tuesday starting from December 25 to January 8 at 11:30 PM and will arrive Ajni at 10:50 PM, next day. The train service will make 6 trips and will halt at Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Nasik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali and Kudal railway stations. The train will consist of one 2 Tier AC, one 3 Tier AC, twelve sleeper class, two general second class and two luggage cum guard’s brake van coaches.

5.) LTT-Thivim- LTT Weekly Special

Train number 01045 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on every Friday starting from December 21 to January 4 at 1:10 AM and will arrive Thivim at 1:50 PM, same day. On its return, train number 01046 special will leave Thivim on every Friday starting from December 21 to January 4 at 2:20 PM and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12:20 AM, next day. The train service will make 6 trips and will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Ratnagiri, Chiplun, Kankavali and Kudal railway stations. The train has been provided with one 2 Tier AC, four 3 Tier AC, twelve sleeper class and three general second class coaches.

6.) CSMT-Nagpur-CSMT Weekly AC superfast special

Train number 02031 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on every Saturday starting from December 22 to January 5 at 12:20 AM and will arrive Nagpur at 1:55 PM, same day. On its return, train number 02032 special will leave Nagpur on every Sunday starting from December 23 to January 6 at 3:00 PM and will arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 6:10 AM, next day. The train service will make 6 trips and will halt at Dadar, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nasik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon (for train number 02131 only) Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Pulgaon and Wardha railway stations. The train will consist of thirteen AC 3 Tier coaches.

7.) Mumbai-Karmali- Mumbai AC Special

Train number 02033 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on every Wednesday starting from December 19 to January 2 at 12:40 AM and will arrive Karmali at 1:30 PM, same day. On its return, train number 02034 special will leave Karmali on every Wednesday starting from December 19 to January 2 at 2:00 PM and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 11:50 PM, same day. The train service will make 6 trips and will halt at Dadar, Panvel, Thane, Roha, Khed, Ratnagiri, Chiplun, Kankavali, Kudal and Thivim railway stations. The train will consist of thirteen AC 3 Tier coaches.

Ticket bookings for the above-mentioned train services on special charges will open from December 11, 2018, onwards at all PRS locations through Internet and IRCTC official website. The general second class coaches will run as unreserved coaches and passengers who wish to travel on these coaches can book their tickets through UTS.