This will be the New Delhi railway station soon! Indian Railways ready with big Rs 6,500 crore revamp plan

New Delhi Railway station set for big revamp! Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry has drawn up an ambitious plan to convert the New Delhi railway station into a world-class airport-style transit hub. The beautiful image in this article, accessed by Financial Express Online, gives an artist impression of the proposed New Delhi railway station – and it has an international airport-style look for sure! The initial bids for this Rs 6,500 crore New Delhi railway station redevelopment project are expected to be invited in the coming few months. Northern Railways along with the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) is planning to redevelop the New Delhi railway station on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

According to Chairman Railway Board VK Yadav, the new station will have separate entry and exit points for arriving and departing passengers. “Under the proposed plan for the New Delhi railway station elevated access roads will be built, similar to several airports,” VK Yadav told Financial Express Online, adding that the project will take around 4 years for completion after the tenders are awarded. The first phase of the New Delhi railway station redevelopment project will involve the development of approximately 110 acres of land.

New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment: Salient features

Some of the salient features of the planned redevelopment include an elevated concourse with segregation of arriving and departing passengers, refurbished platforms with easy access from the concourse level, mezzanine level exclusively for passenger facilities such as lounges, food court and restrooms, an elevated road network with multiple entry and exit points, and a multi-level car parking facility.

1. Station redevelopment with new elevated concourse, refurbishment of the existing railway station buildings and renovation of the 16 platforms

2. Development of associated infrastructure will involve the construction of elevated access roads network and a multi-level car parking

3. The other associated components will be redeveloped and handed over to the Northern Railways. This would include Indian Railways quarters, railway offices and social infrastructure.

Indian Railways aims to make the New Delhi station redevelopment programme financially viable for the private players, and hence the project would involve commercial components such as construction of retail areas, offices and a hotel. The selected concessionaire will be able to earn revenues through charging user fee from railway passengers, and various passenger facilities such as lounges, parking spaces etc. There would also be several advertising spaces that would add to the revenue earning avenues.