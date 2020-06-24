This will be the Bengaluru’s Baiyappanahalli railway station soon! Indian Railways set to invite RFQ; details

Under the redevelopment project, the station will be developed as a sustainable building, which will include natural ventilation, green spaces, abundant light, etc.

Indian Railways to transform Bengaluru’s Baiyappanahalli station into a world-class hub! The Baiyappanahalli railway station redevelopment project is being carried out by Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC). For this station redevelopment, an amount of Rs 250 crore is likely to be invested. Once the redevelopment and upgradation works are over, the station will offer various state-of-the-art facilities to passengers. Next month, IRSDC is likely to invite Request for Qualification (RFQ) for the redevelopment of the Baiyappanahalli railway station, Chairman Railway Board VK Yadav has said. The redevelopment of the station will be carried out on 26,00,000 sq ft real estate built-up area.

Under the redevelopment project, the station will be developed as a sustainable building, which will include natural ventilation, green spaces, abundant light, etc.

Baiyappanahalli railway station redevelopment: Top facts

1. There will be a new concourse area will include waiting areas, cafes, restaurants, food courts, retail shops, kiosks, etc. along with elevators and escalators.

2. From the concourse area, mezzanine levels will be provided with retiring rooms and lounges for passengers.

3. The modernized railway station will be upgraded with modern passenger information and display systems, security systems, fire safety systems, etc.

4. The revamped Baiyappanahalli railway station will also provide special amenities and services to old and physically challenged passengers.

5. For quick and easy access to the Baiyappanahalli railway station, better road connectivity with the city will be provided. Additionally, provision for adequate parking, and efficient multi-modal interface, will be made within the station premises.

Besides Baiyappanahalli, IRSDC will also invite RFQ for the Surat railway station redevelopment project in July. IRSDC is redeveloping and transforming many railway stations into swanky airport-like hubs. The first two stations on the Indian Railways network that are being modernized are Habibganj and Gandhinagar stations. The redevelopment works of these two stations will be completed by December 2020. Interestingly, the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station will boast a 5-star hotel above the rail tracks, which will be run by the Leela Group.