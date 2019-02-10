This Vande Bharat Express video will give you goosebumps! Watch Train 18 zoom past at “lightening speed”

Vande Bharat Express: The self-propelled Train 18 hit speeds over 180 kmph during its extensive trials by RDSO.

Vande Bharat Express at “lightening speed”: Train 18, now called the Vande Bharat Express, is all set to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from New Delhi on February 15. The semi-high speed engine-less Train 18 will ply between Delhi and Varanasi, covering the over 750 kilometres distance in 8 hours. Vande Bharat Express or Train 18 as it is commonly called after the year of its manufacturing, is India’s fastest train. The self-propelled train set hit speeds over 180 kmph during its extensive trials by RDSO. The only other train to have clocked that speed on Indian Railways tracks was the Spanish Talgo train.

Several videos of Vande Bharat Express speeding along the Indian Railways have been doing the rounds. Some of them even show stable water bottles in Train 18 even at high speeds. The latest video of the Vande Bharat Express, shared by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on social media, shows Train 18 zooming past tracks at an exceptional speed. The video is sure to give any train lover goosebumps! “It’s a bird…It’s a plane…Watch India’s first semi-high speed train built under ‘Make in India’ initiative, Vande Bharat Express zooming past at lightening speed,” tweeted Piyush Goyal while sharing the video. While the exact speed of the Vande Bharat Express at the time of this video is difficult to ascertain, it’s likely to be on the higher side.

Watch video now! Vande Bharat Express zooming past at “lightening speed”

It’s a bird…It’s a plane…Watch India’s first semi-high speed train built under ‘Make in India’ initiative, Vande Bharat Express zooming past at lightening speed. pic.twitter.com/KbbaojAdjO — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 10, 2019

The luxurious Vande Bharat Express has been manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai at a cost of approximately Rs 97 crore under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Codenamed Train 18, the Vande Bharat Express has been designed for an operational maximum speed of 160 kmph, with a test speed of over 180 kmph. The engine-less train all AC chair car train has world-class features and will eventually replace Shatabdi Express trains on key Indian Railways routes.

Some salient features of the Vande Bharat Express include; faster acceleration and deceleration for reducing travel time, energy-efficient regenerative braking, automatic doors with sliding footsteps, fully sealed gangways for easy passenger movement, European-style comfortable seats, rotating seats in the Executive class, aircraft-like diffused lighting, intelligent air-conditioning, personalised reading lights, disabled-friendly toilet and wheelchair parking space, modular bio-vacuum toilets and a swanky mini=pantry with better heating and cooling equipment etc.