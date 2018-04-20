This summer season beat the heat with new train services by Indian Railways

Starting from April 24, 2018 the trains will run on weekly basis till May 23, 2018.

Beat the heat with new Indian Railways train services! In a bid to clear the rush of extra passengers during this summer season, Indian Railways has announced 10 summer special train services that will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai and Varanasi. Starting from April 24, 2018 the trains will run on weekly basis till May 23, 2018. From April 24, 2018 to May 22, 2018, train number 01027 will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 06:45 am on every Tuesday and will arrive in Varanasi at 12.00 noon next day, covering five trips. On return journey, from April 25, 2018 to May 23, 2018, train number 01028 will leave Varanasi at 1.55 pm on every Wednesday and will arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 4.15 pm the next day, covering five trips. However, the train tickets will have different pricing.

En route, the train services will halt at multiple railway stations namely, Kalyan station, Igatpuri station, Nasik Road station, Bhusaval station, Khandwa station, Itarsi station, Jabalpur station, Katni station, Satna station, Manikpur station and Chheoki Junction station. The trains will consist of 1 air conditioned – Three Tier, 10 sleeper class, 5 general second seating and 2 general second class-cum-luggage brake van. The booking for the train services leaving CSMT will begin from April 21, 2018 at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) locations. People also have the option to make online bookings. However, the general second class coaches of the trains will run as unreserved coaches and therefore, the tickets for these coaches will be booked through UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) system.

In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during this summer season, Indian Railways will also run 452 summer special trains on special charges, including unreserved specials. The train services will operate between CSMT, LTT (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) and Gorakhpur, Manduadih, Jammu Tawi, Lucknow, Varansasi, Nagpur, Patna, Karmali, Chennai Central, Santragachi, Bilaspur, Kochuveli as well as Sawantwadi Road. Also, two Teacher’s special train services will run between LTT and Varanasi.

Additionally, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is also running 28 super-fast summer special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Allahabad.