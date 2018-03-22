This project by Indian Railways between Bengaluru-Whitefield will benefit 62,000 IT hub passengers

The Railway Ministry said that project will be taken up immediately and will be completed within a time frame of 2 to 3 years.

Big cheer for IT employees! In order to eliminate heavy road traffic and to ease congestion, Piyush Goyal-led-Railway Ministry has sanctioned a quadrupling project in Bengaluru area for enhancement of suburban and other railway traffic. The project has a provision of two additional lines between Bengaluru Cantt and Whitefield, worth Rs 492.87 crore. With two additional lines, the Railway Ministry decided to strengthen the busy section between Bengaluru and Whitefield. Also, the 25 km long stretch will involve 6 important railway stations of Bengaluru namely, Bengaluru Cantonment, Bengaluru East, Baiyyapannahalli, Krishnarajapuram, Hoodi and Whitefield. According to Railway Ministry, the move will benefit 62,000 passengers on a daily basis as it will make commuting easy and faster within the city.

The Railway Ministry said that project will be taken up immediately and will be completed within a time frame of 2 to 3 years. The Railway Ministry feels that the move will be a blessing to local people, especially to those who belong to the IT hub of Whitefield area. At present, from Bengaluru and Yesvantpur stations, 146 and 94 trains run respectively, out of which 122 are suburban trains. Out of these, many suburban trains ply over between Bengaluru-Whitefield route. With the increasing number of commuters, 26 suburban train services along with 7 long distance trains have been introduced in the last one and half year. In addition to these, recently 4 suburban services have been launched, which will ply over between KSR Bengaluru-Baiyyappanahalli and Baiyappanahalli-Bengaluru.

In Union Budget 2018, the Railway Ministry sanctioned two doubling projects. First one is track doubling between Yesvantpur – Baiyyappanahalli – Channasandra, which is 21.70 km long. The doubling will be carried out at a cost of Rs 169.64 crore. Second is track doubling between Baiyyappanahalli – Hosur, which is 48 km long and will cost Rs 375.66 crores. In addition to these, in order to facilitate more services, around Rs 15 crore has been sanctioned for de-bottlenecking works in the highly over crowded Bengaluru railway station.

Recently, at a cost of around Rs 250 crore, the doubling work with electrification of Yesvantpur – Yelahanka and Yelahanka – Channasandra sections has been completed. Also, the development work for the new Coaching Terminal at Baiyyappanahalli is under progress. The development work is carried out in order to decongest the existing terminals at Bengaluru and Yesvantpur, at a cost of Rs 152 crore.