This monsoon, seven railway stations under Central Railway to sport rain shelters; here’s why

In an attempt to ensure that a stampede-like situation does not occur during heavy rainfall, the Central Railway has decided to provide sheds adjacent to foot-over-bridges (FOBs) outside 7 railway stations. The step has been taken keeping in mind last year’s tragic Elphinstone incident on September 29, when many people were killed and others severely injured in a stampede. According to chief PRO of Central Railway Sunil Udasi, at 7 railway stations across the Central Railways, 215 sqft sheds will be set up. So far, sheds at Thane, Currey Road, and Kanjurmarg stations have been developed and by the end of this month, work will be over at Kurla, Kalwa, Nahur and Diva stations, according to a TOI report.

During monsoon season, in case of heavy rainfall, railway passengers or users at these railway stations can take shelter in the holding area. This will make sure that there is no overcrowding on staircases as well as FOBs. Also, in order to ensure the orderly movement of passengers while entering the railway platform, the Central Railway has started a queue system at Parel railway station. Additionally, for crowd control, the Central Railway also plans to deploy additional security staff.

Also, to ensure that fewer train services run on days when it rains heavily, the Central Railway is planning to come up with a ‘Sunday Timetable’. The division is also likely to approach IMD (India Meteorological Department) so that it could prepare a monsoon timetable by predicting downpour for the next day.

To prevent any kind of disruption in train services during this monsoon season, the Western division of Indian Railways is also taking many key measures. According to Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai division Sanjay Mishra, the division is taking additional measures to ensure that during this monsoon season, the train services function smoothly. To make sure that none of the train services are affected during heavy rainfall, the Western division is working to clean culverts, remove muck and desilt drains.