This monsoon, Mumbai railway stations to get rainfall predicting radars from IMD

In order to prevent waterlogging on railways tracks, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways along with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) have recently decided to install radars that predict rainfall. The decision was taken in a meeting led by Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and it was attended by all civic bodies as well as Railway authorities, according to a DNA report. The IMD requested the national transporter to allow them to set up radars at select locations, said some sources who attended the meeting. According to DK Sharma, General Manager, Central Railway, the IMD has asked railways for land in order to install radars. The General Manager claimed that he asked his officers to identify the locations where radars can be set up so that they can inform the IMD.

Once the radars are set up at the railway premises, the IMD will be able to predict rainfall on railway lines as well as surrounding areas. For everyone to get real-time information on the weather predictions, the IMD’s notification list will have everyone from all the railway officials from the headquarters to the station level. Therefore, the time of relaying information will be reduced. Additionally, with the help of the data, the Railways will be able to take necessary steps while operating trains on heavy rainfall days.

Also, the national transporter will be able to take a last minute decision on whether to reduce the number of train services on a rainy day and run 30 per cent lesser trains. The decision has been taken keeping in view last year’s incident in which 45 rakes were marooned across different places, which were exposed to waterlogging and needed heavy repairs.

According to Central Railway, this year, 60 pumps including 2 pumps of 1000 cubic m/hr capacity have been provided at Sion and Kurla. Also, for cleaning of drains and culverts, two rounds have been completed already and the third round is still in progress.

The General Manager of Central Railway also said that quick response teams consisting of 259 MSF jawans and 220 RPF and RPSF staff, will man 13 critical FOBs spotted by the railway authorities. At important railway stations such as Dadar, Currey Road, Parel, Chinchpokli, Ghatkopar, and Kurla, mock drills have been conducted. He also said that at 7 identified railway stations, namely Thane, Currey Road, Kurla, Mumbra, Kalwa, Mulund and Nahur additional cover over sheds have been set up at the exit of the FOBs. Moreover, since the last monsoon, 14 FOBs have been constructed, he added.