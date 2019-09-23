This is an IRCTC retiring room! New luxury facility opens at Ahmedabad Junction; check charges, facilities

The newly opened retiring rooms at Ahmedabad Junction railway station have been equipped with various passenger-friendly features.

New IRCTC Retiring Room facility at Ahmedabad Junction: From now on, Indian Railways’ passengers do not have to look for accommodation anywhere else outside the railway premises as they can stay in comfort at the newly opened retiring rooms at Ahmedabad Junction railway station. The new retiring room facility by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) at Ahmedabad Junction provides 3-star hotel facilities and comfort to railway passengers. The facility, which is available for 24 hours a day, includes deluxe rooms as well as family rooms to accommodate travelling families.

The newly opened retiring rooms at Ahmedabad Junction railway station have been equipped with various passenger-friendly features. Some of the facilities and amenities include comfortable beds, tables, chairs, fans, television set, AC, etc. Passengers who wish to avail the facility of retiring rooms at Ahmedabad Junction can do the bookings online through the official IRCTC website, an official told Financial Express Online.

The tariff details for the IRCTC retiring room facility at Ahmedabad Junction, shared by the Western Railway zone are as follows: