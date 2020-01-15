This Indian Railways zone has earned massive Rs 155 crore in fines from ticketless travellers! Details here

The Central Railway zone has earned a sum of Rs 155.14 crore from the period of April 2019-December 2019 through fines collected from ticketless passengers with its campaign.

Indian Railways earns big revenue from crackdown on ticketless and irregular passengers! The Central Railway (CR) zone of the Railway Ministry has intensified its campaign against ticketless and irregular travel of passengers, in its endeavour to provide better services to Indian Railways passengers. In this regard, the Central Railway zone has earned a sum of Rs 155.14 crore from the period of April 2019-December 2019 through fines collected from ticketless passengers with its campaign. A Central Railway official told Financial Express Online that this shows an increase of 14.44 per cent as compared to the corresponding period in the year 2018, when the earnings were Rs 135.56 crore. According to data given by the zone, the details of the earnings collected through fines on ticketless travel and the number of cases registered are as follows:

According to the Central Railways zone, during the month of December 2019, the zone has earned a sum of Rs 12.20 crore as against Rs 10.40 crore in the month of December 2018, which shows an increase of 17.30 per cent.

Also, as many as 2.68 lakh cases of ticketless and irregular travel, including unbooked luggage were detected in the month of December 2019, as against 2.33 lakh cases which were detected in the month of December 2018. This shows an increase of 14.99 per cent in the number of cases detected in December 2019.

During the period of April 2019 to December 2019, a total number of 29.89 lakh cases of ticketless and irregular travel as well as unbooked luggage were detected, as against 27.05 lakh cases in the corresponding period of the year 2018. This shows an increase of 10.50 per cent.

Overall, the earnings collected from such ticketless and irregular travel are a whopping sum of Rs 155.14 crore in the period April 2019 – December 2019 as compared to the earnings of Rs.135.56 crore registered during the corresponding period of the year 2018. This shows a total increase of 14.44 per cent.

Additionally, during the month of December 2019 alone, as many as 249 cases of transfer of the reserved journey tickets were detected and a sum of Rs 1.95 lakh was recovered as penalty.

In order to curb the menace of ticketless travel, the senior officers of the Central Railways zone are also closely monitoring the revenue loss due to ticketless travel and other such irregularities. Meanwhile, it was also reported earlier that the ticket checking staff of the zone has also helped in uniting lost children with their parents and has exhibited utmost courtesy and civil behavior on stations, which has led to a significant reduction in complaints. The Central Railway zone appeals to Indian Railways passengers to travel with proper and valid train tickets in order to avoid inconvenience at any stage.