This Indian Railways zone earns whopping Rs 104 crore in fines from ticketless travellers! Details here

Indian Railways earns big revenue from fines collected by ticketless and irregular passengers! In its endeavour to provide better passenger services, the Western Railway (WR) zone of the Railway Ministry conducted regular checks against irregular and ticketless travel of passengers from the period of April to November 2019, in which 21.33 lakh such cases were detected, including unbooked luggage cases as well. According to a recent press release, the Western Railway zone has earned a sum of Rs 104.10 crore from the period of April-December 2019 through the fines collected from ticketless and irregular passengers. This has shown an increase of 8.85 per cent as compared to the corresponding period in the year 2018.

According to the WR zone, apart from the fines collected by ticketless passengers, as many as 2219 beggars and 4711 unauthorized hawkers have also been caught and fined, while 1134 persons were arrested and sent to jail. Moreover, in the month of December 2019 alone, a sum of Rs 10.14 crore was recovered in 2.13 lakh cases of ticketless and irregular travel including unbooked luggage cases. In the month of December 2019 alone, as many as 151 beggars and 593 unauthorized hawkers were apprehended, evicted from the area and fined, while 115 people were arrested and sent to jail.

During the period of April-December 2019, 2124 checks were conducted against touts by the Commercial Department of the WR zone. As a result of the checks, during this period, as many as 1821 people were apprehended, prosecuted and fined under various sections of the Railways Act. Also, as many as 1632 beggars were detected and removed from the railway area, during the period of April to December 2019. During the month of December 2019 alone, 263 checks were conducted against touts while 112 people were apprehended, prosecuted and fined under various sections of the Railways Act.

The WR zone regularly conducts such checks, in its regular campaign to curb ticketless travelling. Necessary steps have been taken for the campaign as the senior officers are constantly monitoring the revenue loss due to ticketless travel and other such irregularities.