This Indian Railways zone becomes the 1st to provide free high-speed WiFi at all its stations! Details here

South Western Railway (SWR) zone became the first zonal railway across the Indian Railways network to provide free WiFi service at all stations falling under its zone

Indian Railways zone provides free high-speed WiFi at all of its stations: Recently, the South Western Railway (SWR) zone became the first zonal railway across the Indian Railways network to provide free WiFi service at all stations falling under its zone, except the halt stations. According to details issued in a release by Indian Railways, the Mysuru division of the SWR zone was the first one to provide free WiFi service to all the 85 non suburban railway stations. This work which was targeted for completion in the first 100 days was achieved in a span of 75 days.

After Mysuru division, both Hubballi and Bengaluru divisions have also provided all railways stations with free high-speed ailWire WiFi service. At the Bengaluru division, as many as 95 stations have free WiFi connectivity. 98 stations of the Hubballi division have been provided with WiFi connectivity, the last station being equipped with WiFi was the Dudsagar station in the Western Ghats. The daily progress of WiFi installations at railway stations along with list of stations equipped on that day is being regularly posted by Piyush Goyal, Union Railway Minister on social media.

The provision of free WiFi facility at all stations of the SWR zone was one of the priorities of the Railway Ministry and all railway officials were directed to provide free WiFi accessibility at all stations by the end of August 2019.

The free WiFi service at Indian Railways stations is a big boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India initiative. Ministry of Railways had proposed to provide free WiFi facility to users at as many as 4791 railway stations across Indian Railway network. Recently, 3000 railways stations across the network have been equipped with free WiFi. RailTel, the Mini ratna PSU under the Railway Ministry provides high speed free ‘RailWire’ WiFi service at railway stations.

