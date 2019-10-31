This Indian Railways’ zone becomes first to install bio-toilets in all passenger trains; details here

The initiative of installing bio-toilets in trains was implemented by the national transporter under the Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat campaign.

Bio-toilets in Indian Railways: Big achievement by West Central Railway! Recently, the West Central Railway became the first zone in the country to install bio-toilets in all the passenger trains running under it. Thus, from now on, passengers will not have to face problems due to stinky, unhygienic toilets while travelling. The initiative of installing bio-toilets in trains was implemented by the national transporter under the Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat campaign. The West Central Railways’ CPRO Priyanka Dixit was quoted in a PTI report saying that bio-toilets have been installed in all passenger trains originating from the three divisions of the zone namely – Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Kota.

According to the CPRO, with the use of bio-toilets, human waste is converted into water and biogas with the help of anaerobic bacteria. Dixit further stated that the facility of bio-toilets in trains will improve cleanliness and hygiene on railway platforms. Also, the move will help the track and coach maintenance staff of Indian Railways to perform their work more efficiently, she added.

Earlier in the month of October 2019, it was reported that Indian Railways has successfully completed the installation of bio-toilets in 95% trains. A few days ago, VK Yadav, Chairman, Railway Board, informed that out of the 70,000 train coaches across the Indian Railways’ network, only 2,300 coaches were left for installation of bio-toilets. He further stated that in the next three months, bio-toilets will be installed in all train coaches across the Indian Railways’ network.

Meanwhile, Dixit also informed that the free high-speed Wifi facility has been introduced in 249 out of 272 railway stations of the West Central Railway zone. Moreover, the process to introduce the free Wifi facility at the remaining railway stations is underway, she said. The fast and free ‘RailWire’ WiFi service is being provided by RailTel, a Mini Ratna company under the Ministry of Railways.