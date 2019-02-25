This Indian Railways station in Varanasi will take your breath away! Beautiful pics of new Manduadih station

By: | Published: February 25, 2019 10:45 AM

Provided with a complete modern makeover, the Manduadih railway station can be easily mistaken for an airport or a corporate office. Not only does the station building make the Manduadih railway station class apart, but also all its various passenger-friendly amenities.

Indian Railways has an all-new look railway station in the city of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Manduadih railway station, Varanasi: Indian Railways has an all-new look railway station in the city of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The newly revamped Manduadih railway station is of world-class level. Provided with a complete modern makeover, the Manduadih railway station can be easily mistaken for an airport or a corporate office. Not only does the station building make the Manduadih railway station class apart, but also all its various passenger-friendly amenities. These new facilities provided by Indian Railways to enhance the overall experience of railway passengers, include LED lights, air-conditioned waiting lounge, stainless steel benches etc. Moreover, to beautify the station premises, fountains have been provided as well.

Meanwhile, Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry is also working towards turning two prominent railway stations, namely Habibganj station and Gandhi Nagar station into airport-like world-class railway stations. Both the railway stations are being provided with several state-of-the-art features. Also, the national transporter under its railway station development initiative is redeveloping as well as beautifying various railway stations across the country. Some of the major railway stations, which have been renovated recently are New Delhi railway station, Jaipur Junction, Mathura Junction, Haridwar junction etc. These stations have been equipped with multiple new features such as LED lighting, new lounges, renovated waiting halls, new benches etc.

To beautify the station premises, fountains have been provided as well.

Recently, it was reported that the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) which is a special purpose vehicle of the Indian government is all set to invest a whopping amount of Rs 7,500 crore in 2019 for the redevelopment of as many as 50 railway stations across the country. The IRSDC was designed to develop new railway stations and redevelop the existing ones. The aim of the ministry behind this station beautification and redevelopment plan is to provide passenger-friendly facilities and amenities to railway passengers so that they can have a better rail experience.

