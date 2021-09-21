This festive season, visit Haridwar, Mata Vaishno Devi, Rishikesh & more with IRCTC Uttar Darshan Package; details

The tour package is for 8 Nights/9 Days from 31 October 2021 to 8 November 2021. (IE)

IRCTC Uttar Darshan Tour Package: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to run an exclusive Pilgrim Special tourist train for North Darshan journey for its esteemed passengers, starting from Rajkot with confirmed train tickets in Second Class and Third AC Class coaches. The destinations covered under this tour package include Haridwar, Mata Vaishno Devi, Rishikesh, Amritsar, Mathura, Ujjain. According to IRCTC, the Pilgrim Special tourist train will depart from Rajkot at 6:05 AM on 31 October 2021. The tour package is for 8 Nights/9 Days from 31 October 2021 to 8 November 2021.

The package cost available on the IRCTC website shows Rs 8,505 per person for Standard (SL) Class and Rs 14,175 per person for Comfort (3 AC) Class. The package charges no fare for children below five years. Children of five years and above are entitled to pay the full adult fare. The boarding points and de-boarding points of this Uttar Darshan Tour Package include Rajkot Junction, Viramgam, Surendra Nagar, Mehsana, Kalol, Anand, Chayapuri, Sabarmati, Godhra, Ratlam, Dahod, Nagda.

The all-inclusive IRCTC Uttar Darshan Tour Package will include train journey by sleeper /3 AC class coaches, night stay & fresh up at halls/dharmashalas on the basis of multi sharing, morning tea/coffee as well as meals including breakfast, lunch, dinner, non air-conditioned road transfers on SIC basis, tour escort and security on train and travel insurance. However, the package will not include service of tour guide, items of personal nature i.e. medicines, laundry, etc., entrance fee for monuments as well as all others that are not mentioned in the package inclusions.

If booking is cancelled up to 15 days, Rs 250 will be deducted. If cancelled up to 8-14 days, 25% cost will be deducted; if cancelled up to 4-7 days, 50% cost will be deducted. No refund will be granted if the booking is cancelled in less than 4 days.