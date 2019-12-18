Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod in just 4 hours! Kerala to get 200 kmph semi-high speed railway corridor; details here

The 540 km long double line project will be implemented by the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited. (Representational Image)

Kerala semi-high speed rail project: Transport and infra sectors in Kerala to get a major boost! The Modi government has given its in-principle nod to Kerala’s semi-high speed rail (SHSR) project, which will run between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod. The project will reduce travel time between these two places from 12 hours to just four hours, according to a PTI report. The 540 km long double line project will be implemented by the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (K-Rail). Also, it has been reported that the corporation had already submitted its proposal to the Railway Ministry for the construction of the third and fourth lines between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod in the state of Kerala.

The SHSR project, named Silver Line is a joint venture of Railway Ministry and Kerala government. The project is being envisaged as the most affordable solution for the state’s transport problems. According to the Managing Director of KRDCL V Ajith Kumar, the approval by the Union government marks an important milestone in the implementation of the SHSR project that would help fast- track Kerala’s economy.

The SHSR project is estimated to cost Rs 56,443 crore. However, by the time of its completion, the project cost can go up to Rs 66,079 crore. During the implementation of the project, around 50,000 jobs are likely to be generated. On completion of the SHSR project, employment would be provided for 11,000. The game-changer project is expected to be implemented with minimum land acquisition. On this track, trains would run at a speed of 200 km per hour, cutting through 11 districts.

Besides serving to all categories of passengers, including professionals and business class commuters, the upcoming corridor would also serve as a major line of freight transport. Additionally, the project would boast many eco-friendly features including the use of clean energy by tapping solar power, low emission construction equipment, re-use of concrete and steel as well as urban forestry programme promotion.