These states are the top 3 contributors to Indian Railways Oxygen Express deliveries; Check details

Indian Railways is continuing to deliver Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to various states. So far, more than 23741 MT of LMO has been delivered by Oxygen Express trains in more than 1405 tankers to various states. Till now, as many as 344 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey, according to a statement issued by the Railway Ministry on 2 June 2021. For delivery across the country, these trains loaded 8025 MT oxygen from Jharkhand, 6384 MT from Gujarat, 7102 MT oxygen from Odisha, 1360 MT LMO from West Bengal, 218 MT from Chhattisgarh, 488 MT oxygen from Maharashtra, and 164 MT LMO from Andhra Pradesh.

The ministry said to deliver oxygen amidst this Covid-19 crisis, Indian Railways’ Oxygen Expresses are picking up the life-saving gas from places such as Angul, Rourkela, Tatanagar, Durgapur in the East and Baroda, Mundra, Hapa in the West then delivering it to states of Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Haryana, Telangana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Punjab. The ministry further said that six loaded Oxygen Express trains were on run with LMO of more than 420 MT in 22 tankers.

According to the Railway Ministry, LMO of 614 MT has been offloaded in Maharashtra, around 3797 MT LMO in UP, 5692 MT of oxygen in the national capital, 656 MT of oxygen in Madhya Pradesh, 98 MT LMO in Rajasthan, 2674 MT LMO in Karnataka, 2135 MT LMO in Haryana, 320 MT LMO in Uttarakhand, 2279 MT LMO in Andhra Pradesh, 225 MT LMO in Punjab, 2348 MT LMO in Tamil Nadu, 513 MT LMO in Kerala, 320 MT LMO in Assam, 2026 MT LMO in Telangana, and 38 MT LMO in Jharkhand.

Till now, LMO by Indian Railways has been offloaded in around 39 cities/towns across 15 states namely Lucknow, Agra, Bareilly, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh; Bhopal, Jabalpur, Sagar, Katni in Madhya Pradesh; Hyderabad in Telangana; Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Solapur in Maharashtra; Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana; Delhi Cantt, Okhla, Tuglakabad in Delhi; Kota and Kanakpara in Rajasthan; Guntur, Nellore, Tadipatri and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh; Ernakulam in Kerala; Dehradun in Uttarakhand; Bengaluru in Karnataka; Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruvallur, Tuticorin and Madurai in Tamil Nadu; Ranchi in Jharkhand; Bhatinda and Phillaur in Punjab; and Kamrup in Assam.