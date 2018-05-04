These Indian Railways stations are the most beautiful ones; stunning images

Chandrapur and Ballarshah railway stations in Maharashtra became the nation’s “most beautiful” railway stations by securing the first position.

Most beautiful stations of Indian Railways: Recently, in a railway station beautification competition organized by Piyush Goyal led Indian Railways, Chandrapur and Ballarshah railway stations in Maharashtra became the nation’s “most beautiful” railway stations by securing the first position. According to Central Railway Chief spokesperson Sunil Udasi, both the railway stations were adjudged first among 62 entries from 11 Zones of the national transporter. He also stated that the beautification of both the railway stations, which fall under the Nagpur division of Central Railway, will bring smile and relief to the passengers from the tiresome long distance journey. The move will also help to boost tourism and generate employment in the region, he added.

In order to make these stations beautiful, fibre casting, which is is both effective and longer lasting, has been used in relief work and round sculptures. In places, which were unreachable by the artists, drawings were made and printed on Vinyl sheets. To create a forest kind of an atmosphere, installations were done in metal, fibre, iron fabricated structures, Siporex stone. Interestingly, wood has been used in places where work had to be done on different layers. For wall paintings, oil and acrylic has been used and for children, cartoons have been added as a special attraction.

The Madhubani railway station which is under Samastipur division of ECR in Bihar has been decorated with Madhubani paintings. (image tweeted by Piyush Goyal)

The second prize was given to Madurai railway station under Southern Railway and Madhubani railway station under East Central Railway (ECR). To beautify itself, the Madurai railway station depicted popular scenes from Tamil Nadu’s local culture on its walls. According to ECR chief public relations officer Rajesh Kumar, the Madhubani railway station which is under Samastipur division of ECR in Bihar has been decorated with Madhubani paintings so as to create awareness among people about the beauty and importance of this art form of Bihar. He also said that about 9,414 square feet area of the station walls has been decorated with more than 160 paintings, a TOI report stated.

Image of Gandhidham station. The third prize was shared between three railway stations namely, Secundarabad station in Telangana, Gandhidham station in Gujarat and Kota station in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the third prize was shared between three railway stations namely, Secundarabad station in Telangana, Gandhidham station in Gujarat and Kota station in Rajasthan. Interestingly, the Secundarabad railway station has been decorated by Cheriyal art works. For the railway station beautification competition, Indian Railways fixed Rs 10 lakh for the first prize winner, Rs 5 lakh for the second prize winner and Rs 3 lakh for the third prize winner.