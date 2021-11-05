The bond of trains and Bollywood: Now shooting in Indian Railways premises to get easy! Check details

Once the online application has been submitted on the web portal, the Zonal Railways' concerned officers will be notified and they can access applications on the website and upload permissions after the process of approval.

To make the permission for filming across the premises of Indian Railways, streamlined and efficient, Film Facilitation Office (FFO) set up in National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and Railway Ministry have integrated in order to create a Single Window Filming Mechanism. The national transporter has always been a part of India’s Cinematic experience, according to the Railway Ministry. The FFO has been established to ease filming in the country as well as promote the nation as a preferred destination for filmmakers from across the world. For filming across India, its website is the single window facilitation and clearance mechanism and the one-stop digital repository of information for filming in the country.

Until now, International, as well as Indian filmmakers (and/or their representatives), visit the offices of CPROs of 17 zones and Railway Board (in New Delhi) in order to submit applications for seeking permissions for film shooting in Indian Railways. With the enabling of the website for FFO (www.ffo.gov.in ) as a single window facilitator, now filmmakers can submit online applications for shooting films at various railway locations falling under the jurisdiction of even more than one zones of Indian Railways in a centralized way. Once the online application has been submitted on the web portal, the Zonal Railways’ concerned officers will be notified and they can access applications on the website and upload permissions after the process of approval.

Also, this website offers a platform to the applicant as well as the permission granting authority to raise or address any queries related to the application for transparent and timely execution of the film shooting request. The integration’s objective is to reduce the number of windows that producers or filmmakers have to access to get permission for filming in various railway locations. The FFO website shall accept applications for Feature Films, TV or Web shows as well as series on Indian Railways’ behalf. Producers, for documentary or music videos and AV commercials, may apply directly to the national transporter.