That’s a beautiful diamond! This will be the Surat station of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

Shaped like a diamond, Surat’s station for India’s first bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is sure to be an eyecatcher! The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will stop at 12 stations; Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, Vapi, Boisar, Virar, Thane and Mumbai. Given that Surat is famous for diamond polishing and trading, the bullet train station will be designed on the diamond theme. Talking about the diamond theme, Dhananjay Kumar spokesperson of NHSRCL told Financial Express Online, “The aerial view of the Surat station will give the impression of a diamond. The design of at the front of the will seem as if several diamonds have bee n placed together.” NHSRCL or National High Speed Rail Corporation is the executing body of the bullet train project in India. Even on the interior, caricatures and creatives will be shaped like diamonds.

The Surat station for the bullet train project will be built around 9 kilometres away from the existing station at the Antroli village. The station will be an elevated structure with National Highway 48 passing under it. Most stations of the bullet train project will have a three-layer structure with the platform on the second floor, concourse on the first and the ground floor acting as an entrance for passengers.

Most bullet train stations will be designed on a special theme that reflects what the place is famous for, learns Financial Express Online. For example, the Sabarmati station will have the theme of the Dandi march and from an aerial view the station will look like a charkha. Vadodara station will be designed on the lines of ‘Vad ka ped’, or banyan trees, something that Vadodara is famous for.

The Vapi station will be designed on the lines of a flowing river – the Damanganga river. Vapi is situated near the banks of this river. The designs for all stations are being suggested by JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) and the India-specific modifications are being made by NHSRCL.

Vapi station like a flowing river

India’s first bullet train project will cover 508 kilometres distance between Ahmedabad and Mumbai in almost 3 hour s, while stopping at all stations. With select stops, the bullet train will take around 2 hours. The first bullet train is expected to roll out on August 15, 2022, as per the ambitious deadline set by PM Narendra Modi at the time of foundation laying in 2017.