Tejas Express train between Delhi and Dehradun! Indian Railways to launch swanky new train soon; details

New Tejas Express train between Delhi and Dehradun! Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry has agreed to launch a new Tejas Express train service between Delhi and Dehradun, passing through Haridwar, according to a PTI report. An official release quoted Railway Minister Piyush Goyal saying that an agreement in principle for starting a Tejas Express train between Delhi-Haridwar-Dehradun has been given, as requested by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. The Tejas Express trains are a more premium version of the Shatabdi Express train service, equipped with aircraft-style modern facilities for passengers onboard.

Tejas Express trains have Executive and non-Executive AC chair car coaches. The train boasts of features such as; comfortable seats, on-board infotainment for passengers, modular bio-toilets, attendant calling buttons, aircraft-style personalised reading lights, automatic interconnecting doors, extensive fire suppressant and retardant systems, tea and coffee vending machines, mobile charging points, CCTVs, wide glass-bottom luggage racks and automatic entry/exit doors. Some Tejas Express trains also have aircraft-style personalised LED entertainment screens. The first Tejas Express train was flagged off between Mumbai and Goa in 2017.

Recently, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Uttarakhand Chief Minister had met Piyush Goyal in the national capital over the same matter. Piyush Goyal stated that the work on the project will begin as soon as the plan is possible to be implemented, the report said. Also, in the state of Uttarakhand, there will be no shortage of budget for Indian Railways projects, the minister said. Goyal added that arrangements for the overall safety and convenience of pilgrims on the Prayagraj Kumbh lines will be made for Haridwar Kumbh 2021 by Indian Railways.

Meanwhile, the first two private trains plying on the Indian Railways network between Lucknow-Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai are also Tejas Express trains, owned and operated by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express was flagged off on January 17, 2020, while IRCTC Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express was flagged off on October 4, 2019. It is also part of the Railway Ministry’s plan to allow private players to operate trains on the network.