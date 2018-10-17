Tejas Express to run faster! Indian Railways conduct trials on Mumbai-Goa premium luxury train

Tejas Express was first introduced in 2017 and takes almost the same time as a Shatabdi Express train on the same route.

Tejas Express to run faster! The Central zonal railway of Indian Railways is carrying out trial runs of Tejas Express train service with dual engines at a speed of 120 kmph, instead of the existing speed of 110 kmph, according to a TOI report. The Tejas Express, which is fully air-conditioned and is Indian Railways’ first semi-high speed luxury train service, is capable of running at a speed of 160 kmph. At present, this luxury express train service is operated between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in Mumbai and Karmali railway station in Goa. Tejas Express was first introduced in 2017 and takes almost the same time as a Shatabdi Express train on the same route.

According to a Konkan Railway spokesperson who was quoted in the report, currently, the train runs at a speed of 110 kmph in the territory beyond Roha. He said that the railways will now try to run it at a speed of 120 kmph. A railway official said that the national transporter wants to see how much time can be saved by increasing the speed of the train. He further added that they can run the train slightly late, instead of 5:00 AM from CSMT railway station in order to help western suburb residents.

The Tejas Express train was introduced by the Railway Ministry to offer safety, better speed as well as aircraft-like luxury all in one train. Tejas Express offers several passenger-friendly features such as on board WiFi facility, personalized LCD entertainment-cum-information screens with headphones, comfortable seats, modular bio-toilets, mobile charging and USB points for every seat, integrated Braille displays, toilet occupancy indicators, CCTV cameras, electronic passenger reservation chart, LED lighting etc.

Indian Railways is now planning to introduce two more Tejas Express trains on the Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Lucknow routes. Several upgrades have been made to the new upcoming train rakes, Venetian blinds, new fabric covered seats in colours of orange and yellow etc.