Tejas Express Lucknow to Delhi route: IRCTC to serve more premium food than Vande Bharat on 1st private train

Tejas Express Lucknow to Delhi: Meal options for the new Tejas Express will be lavish, including a welcome drink and high quality snacks.

Tejas Express Lucknow to Delhi route: IRCTC is planning to serve passengers of the Lucknow Delhi Tejas Express food that will be more premium than the Vande Bharat Express menu. “This is the first train that is fully under IRCTC so we will be able to keep a better watch on the quality of food that is being served from the kitchen to the train,” an IRCTC official told Financial Express Online. The Lucknow Delhi Tejas Express is expected to begin services in the first half of October. The first “private” train of the Indian Railways, the IRCTC Lucknow Delhi Tejas Express is the first step towards allowing private players to operate trains on key routes.

Tejas Express Lucknow to Delhi route menu:

As stated above, the menu for the Lucknow to Delhi Tejas Express will be at par or better than the Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express train. This means that the meal options for the new Tejas Express will be lavish, including a welcome drink and high quality snacks. Additionally, IRCTC is planning to offer passengers deboarding at Delhi around 12:25 PM a snack-style meal. “Since the train will reach Delhi around lunch time, passengers will be given a small packaged meal which they can carry with themselves,” the IRCTC official quoted above said. IRCTC is also hoping to offer free unlimited tea and coffee option for passengers.

The Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express will depart from Lucknow at 6:10 AM to arrive in Delhi at 12:25 PM. Enroute it will stop at Kanpur Central and Ghaziabad at 7:20 AM and 11:43 AM respectively. The train will halt at the two stations for 5 minutes and 2 minutes respectively. On the return journey, the same day, the Delhi–Lucknow Tejas Express will leave from the national capital at 4:30 PM to reach Lucknow at 10:45 PM. Enroute it will stop at Ghaziabad at 5:10 PM and Kanpur Central at 9:30 PM.

The Tejas Express Lucknow to Delhi fare has not yet been decided, but it will be higher than the Shatabdi Express trains on the route. This is keeping in mind the premium services that IRCTC hopes to offer on board. Another IRCTC official that Financial Express Online spoke to said that the fares will be around half of the airline fares on the Lucknow-Delhi route. “The airfares of flights from Lucknow to Delhi are on the higher side in the morning. We are trying to compete with Volvos as well, so while the fares will be higher than Shatabdi they will be kept at around 50% of the airfares from Lucknow to Delhi,” the official said.

Tejas Express is an all air-conditioned chair car service with several airline-like features. Some of the salient amenities on the Lucknow to Delhi route Tejas Express train will be; personalised entertainment screens and reading lights, attendant call buttons, mobile and laptop charging points, modular bio-toilets, automatic interconnecting doors, CCTVs for safety, mini pantry and automatic entry/exit doors.