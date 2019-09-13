Tejas Express Lucknow to Delhi: IRCTC ticket cancellation and refund rules 2019; check details for new train

The two upcoming Tejas Express trains, connecting Delhi to Lucknow and Mumbai to Ahmedabad Tejas, will be the first trains to be run fully by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation.

Tejas Express Lucknow to Delhi by IRCTC: If you travel frequently on Indian Railways, you must be familiar with the ticket cancellation and refund rules. However, with the upcoming two much-awaited private trains, Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express, IRCTC has introduced new set of ticket cancellation and refund policies for these two trains. Thus, if you are planning to travel on the upcoming IRCTC-operated Tejas Express trains then it is advisable to know the new ticket cancellation and refund rules 2019 beforehand.

Tejas Express Lucknow to Delhi: Ticket cancellation and refund rules

If an individual presents a waitlisted ticket for cancellation up to four hours before the scheduled departure of the train, then, in that case, a clerkage charge of only Rs 25 per passenger will be deducted from the ticket price and balance will be refunded online. In such cases, Indian Railways deducts an amount of Rs 65 per passenger as clerkage from AC class passengers.

In case a fully waitlisted train ticket is dropped at the time of train charting due to non-availability of seats, then the full ticket amount will be refunded online to the person by IRCTC. Also, clerkage will not be deducted on such tickets. In cases like this, the national transporter deducts Rs 65 per passenger as clerkage from AC class passengers.

If a passenger cancels a partially confirmed ticket after chart preparation and up to 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train, then in such case, full ticket amount will be refunded. Also, no clerkage will be deducted by Indian Railways. Normally, an amount of Rs 65 per passenger is deduced as clerkage from AC class passengers in such cases.

The two upcoming Tejas Express trains, connecting Delhi to Lucknow and Mumbai to Ahmedabad Tejas, will be the first trains to be run fully by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Both these trains are set to become test cases for Indian Railways’ move to hand over certain trains to private operators. The Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express is all set to begin services from the first week of October. The train will consist of one Executive class AC chair car and nine AC chair car coaches, with the total carrying capacity of 758 passengers. The train will run on all days except Tuesdays.