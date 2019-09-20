Tejas Express Lucknow to Delhi fare price, ticket cost: Booking for new IRCTC train opens; full list, timings

Tejas Express Lucknow to Delhi ticket price: The train tickets for Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express can only be booked through the official IRCTC website (irctc.co.in) and IRCTC Rail Connect mobile application.

Tejas Express Lucknow to Delhi fare full list: IRCTC has finally opened the booking of the much-awaited Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express. The Tejas Express Lucknow to Delhi fare price has been revealed, and as expected, IRCTC has said that the dynamic fare principle will be applicable on the new train. The minimum fare for the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express has been kept at Rs 1,125 for the AC chair car, while the fare for Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express AC chair car will be Rs 1,280. On the other hand, the ticket price for Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express Executive chair car has been kept at Rs 2,310 and the Delhi-Lucknow fare for Executive Chair Car will be Rs 2,450. All the above-stated fares are subject to the application of dynamic fare, just like airlines. Passengers will be able to book the tickets for October 5 onwards, for the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express. The train will be flagged off on October 4 by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Tejas Express Lucknow to Delhi fare price, ticket cost:

AC Chair Car: Rs 1,125 (Base fare Rs 895 + GST Rs 45 + Catering charge Rs 185)

Executive Chair Car: Rs 2,310 (Base fare Rs 1,966 + GST Rs 99 + Catering charge Rs 245)

Tejas Express Delhi to Lucknow fare price, ticket cost:

AC Chair Car: Rs 1,280 (Base fare Rs 895 + GST Rs 45 + Catering charge Rs 340)

Executive Chair Car: Rs 2,450 (Base fare Rs 1,966 + GST Rs 99 + Catering charge Rs 385)

Tejas Express Lucknow to Kanpur fare, ticket price:

AC Chair Car: Rs 320 (Base fare Rs 285 + GST Rs 15 + Catering charge Rs 20)

Executive Chair Car: Rs 630 (Base fare Rs 571 + GST Rs 29 + Catering charge Rs 30)

Tejas Express Lucknow to Ghaziabad fare, ticket price:

AC Chair Car: Rs 1,125 (Base fare Rs 895 + GST Rs 45 + Catering charge Rs 185)

Executive Chair Car: Rs 2,310 (Base fare Rs 1,966 + GST Rs 99 + Catering charge Rs 245)

Tejas Express Delhi to Kanpur fare, ticket price:

AC Chair Car: Rs 1,155 (Base fare Rs 776 + GST Rs 39 + Catering charge Rs 340)

Executive Chair Car: Rs 2,155 (Base fare Rs 1,685 + GST Rs 85 + Catering charge Rs 385)

The train tickets for Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express can only be booked through the official IRCTC website (irctc.co.in) and IRCTC Rail Connect mobile application. Thus, passengers will not be able to book the tickets via railway reservation counters, however, the ticket booking facility will be available through authorized IRCTC agents. IRCTC has stated that the Tejas Express will have an advanced reservation period of 60 days. It is being said that the train will not support any tatkal or premium tatkal quota. However, general as well as foreign tourist quota will be applicable on the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express.

Tejas Express Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow timings and time-table

The Tejas Express will run six days a week except on Tuesdays. The Tejas Express will leave Lucknow every morning at 6:10 AM and arrive in New Delhi at 12:25 PM. On its return journey, the train will leave New Delhi the same day at 3:30 PM and arrive Lucknow at 10:05 PM.

Meanwhile, those who are booking tickets for the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express will have to compulsorily pay for the meals. IRCTC earlier said that high-quality food and beverages will be provided to passengers and also there will be a provision for free tea, coffee vending machines. Besides personalized on-board infotainment, the corporation will also provide aircraft-type sale of merchandise goods on the Tejas Express. Each passenger of Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express will also get free rail travel insurance of Rs 25 lakh.

Watch Video: Tejas Express exclusive review- IRCTC Lucknow-Delhi business train is awesome!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The country’s first ‘private’ train, the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, will take over six hours to complete the journey in each direction while stopping at Ghaziabad and Kanpur Central railway stations. The IRCTC-operated train will have one executive class air-conditioned chair car coach with a total of 56 seats and nine AC chair car coaches with each coach having as many as 78 seats. Thus, the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express will have a carrying capacity of 758 passengers in total.