Tejas Express Lucknow-Delhi, India’s 1st private train by IRCTC, will be special! Don’t miss these 10 reasons

The IRCTC Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express will truly be unique – from fare, onboard amenities to ticket booking features, baggage pickup-drop, airline-style Executive lounge access and more!

Tejas Express Lucknow to Delhi fare & more: The IRCTC Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express will begin services from the first week of October. The premium offering will be India’s first private train-style operations, with IRCTC being responsible for running the train and fixing the fares. Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways hopes that the success of this experiment will pave way for inviting private operators.

The IRCTC Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express will truly be unique – from fare, onboard amenities to ticket booking features, baggage pickup-drop, airline-style Executive lounge access and more!

IRCTC Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express: Fare, timetable, ticket booking rules – 10 points

1. The IRCTC Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express will have one Executive class AC chair car with 56 seats and nine AC Chair Car coaches with 78 seats each. The train will run six days a week, except Tuesday. The total carrying capacity of the train will be 758 passengers.

2. Lucknow Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express schedule: It will take over 6 hours to complete the journey in each direction while stopping at Kanpur Central and Ghaziabad. The Lucknow-Delhi Teas Express will depart every morning at 6:10 AM to reach New Delhi at 12:25 PM. On the same day, the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will leave at 4:30 PM to reach Lucknow at 10:45 PM.

Lucknow to Delhi Tejas Express timetable

3. Tickets of the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express can ONLY be booked on the IRCTC website (irctc.co.in) and the IRCTC rail Connect mobile app. What this means is that Indian Railways passengers will not be able to book IRCTC Tejas Express tickets via railway reservation counters. However, you can also book tickets via authorised IRCTC agents and online travel portal partners like Google, Paytm, PhonePe, Ixigo, Make My Trip, Ibibo, Railyatri etc.

The Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express will have an advanced reservation period of 60 days. IRCTC has said that the current booking will be available after first chart preparation. Not only that, IRCTC has also said that an air-conditioned chair car coach of 78 seats will be available for group booking.

4. No Tatkal quota: IRCTC has said that no tatkal or premium tatkal quota will be made available on the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express. General and foreign tourist quota will be applicable on the train; 5 seats in Executive and 50 seats in non-Executive Chair car will be available for foreign tourists.

5. Lucknow Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express fare: IRCTC is yet to notify the exact fare of the new private train. However, it has said that the Tejas Express ticket prices will be dynamic and competitive with airfares, bus and taxi fares. The new Tejas Express will also follow a model of differential fare pricing, based on the season of the year such as lean, busy or festive. For example, the months of February, March and August will form part of the lean season. The train fares will be decided on a point-to-point basis.

6. Airport-like Executive lounge access: Similar to the model followed by airlines, IRCTC will provide the Executive lounge facility at New Delhi railway station to IRCTC train passengers. This will be available to the Tejas Express passengers at a reduced rate.

7. As a perk, IRCTC will provide a free of cost rail travel insurance worth Rs 25 lakh.

8. Food is compulsory: Passengers booking tickets of the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express will have to compulsorily pay for food. According to IRCTC, high-quality food and beverages will be provided and there will also be a provision for separate free tea and coffee vending machines. Food on the train will served in airline-style trolleys. Additionally, each coach will have RO water filter along with packaged drinking water bottle for each passenger. In the morning, passengers will get welcome tea, breakfast and snacks before de boarding In the evening train, high tea and dinner will be provided. Food based on regional delicacies having local cuisines may be served.

9. One special feature of the Tejas Express train is IRCTC’s plan of extending the facility of collecting passengers baggage from their homes and delivering it on the train seats and from the seats to the destination stay point. This will be on a payable basis.

10. Apart from personalised on-board infotainment, IRCTC will also allow aircraft-style sale of merchandise goods on the train.