Tejas Express Ahmedabad to Mumbai LIVE updates: Rail Minister Piyush Goyal to flag off India’s second private train

Tejas Express Ahmedabad to Mumbai LIVE updates: Indian Railway Tourism & Catering Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to launch India’s second ‘private’ train – Train number 82902/82901 Tejas Express. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will flag off the IRCTC Tejas Express between Ahmedabad and Mumbai today – a train aimed at business travellers. The flag-off ceremony of IRCTC Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will be held in Ahmedabad. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, key Indian Railways officials will be attending the event.
Tejas Express ticket price has been kept dynamic, based on demand in lean, busy and festive seasons. The ticket booking for IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express can be done on the IRCTC website, irctc.co.in and the Rail Connect app. Passengers can also book tickets online via IRCTC authorised portals and agents. he commercial run of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will begin on January 19.
The second Tejas Express by IRCTC is being called a ‘private’ train since its operational control is entirely under IRCTC, instead of Indian Railways. The IRCTC Tejas Express offers state-of-the-art facilities onboard for its passengers. The train is a more premium version of the Shatabdi Express train service. The IRCTC Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express is fully air-conditioned. The train has Executive as well as non-Executive coaches. It has aircraft-style personalised LED entertainment screens in the Executive class and seats with comfortable headrest and footrest.
Highlights
Personnel of defence forces and Central Paramilitary forces can book tickets for IRCTC Tejas Express Ahmedabad to Mumbai via online e-ticketing portals integrated with IRCTC such as CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force), NDRF (National Disaster Rescue Force) Portals, CGDA (Controller General of Defence Accounts) portal and also to NSG (National Security Guards) etc.
IRCTC Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express live streaming: The much-awaited launch of IRCTC Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express is being covered by Financial Express Online through a live blog. Live streaming of the event can be followed AT IRCTC's Facebook and Twitter handle from 9 AM.
IRCTC Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express has two executive class chair coaches. These two coaches have 56 seats each. There are eight chair coaches. These having a capacity of 78 seats each.
After leaving Ahmedabad, IRCTC Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will have scheduled halts at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi and Borivali.
Train Number 09426/09425 will complete the inaugural run on January 17. Train Number 82902/82901 will be part of the commercial run that will begin on January 19.
Now Indian Railways train travellers can commute without being worried as IRCTC provides free rail travel insurance on every ticket that you book.
Passengers at Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad IRCTC Tejas Express will be provided mouth-watering local delicacies of Gujarat and Maharashtra. Apart from these, there are onboard tea and coffee vending machine facilities available on the train.
IRCTC Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express has modern interior designing with advanced facilities for passengers' convenience. There are attendant call buttons, comfortable seats, personalised reading lights, modular bio-toilets, sliding doors, automatic entry and exit doors, mobile charging points, standard reclining facility, CCTV cameras etc.
During its inaugural run, IRCTC Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will leave from Ahmedabad at 09:30 AM. It will reach Mumbai Central at 4 pm. Apart from the inaugural run, IRCTC Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will leave Ahmedabad 6.40 AM and will reach Mumbai Central at 1.10 PM. The IRCTC Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express train will be available on six days except for Thursdays.