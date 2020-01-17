Tejas Express Ahmedabad to Mumbai LIVE updates: Rail Minister Piyush Goyal to flag off India’s second private train

Tejas Express Ahmedabad to Mumbai LIVE updates: The second Tejas Express by IRCTC is being called a ‘private’ train since its operational control is entirely under IRCTC, instead of Indian Railways.

Tejas Express Ahmedabad to Mumbai LIVE updates: Indian Railway Tourism & Catering Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to launch India’s second ‘private’ train – Train number 82902/82901 Tejas Express. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will flag off the IRCTC Tejas Express between Ahmedabad and Mumbai today – a train aimed at business travellers. The flag-off ceremony of IRCTC Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will be held in Ahmedabad. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, key Indian Railways officials will be attending the event.

Tejas Express ticket price has been kept dynamic, based on demand in lean, busy and festive seasons. The ticket booking for IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express can be done on the IRCTC website, irctc.co.in and the Rail Connect app. Passengers can also book tickets online via IRCTC authorised portals and agents. he commercial run of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will begin on January 19.

The second Tejas Express by IRCTC is being called a ‘private’ train since its operational control is entirely under IRCTC, instead of Indian Railways. The IRCTC Tejas Express offers state-of-the-art facilities onboard for its passengers. The train is a more premium version of the Shatabdi Express train service. The IRCTC Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express is fully air-conditioned. The train has Executive as well as non-Executive coaches. It has aircraft-style personalised LED entertainment screens in the Executive class and seats with comfortable headrest and footrest.

