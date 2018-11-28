Tejas Express, Indian Railways premium luxury train, gets swankier; watch exclusive video of new train

ICF Chennai has manufactured a 23-coach Tejas Express with 18 air-conditioned non-executive coaches, 2 AC Executive coaches and 3 power cars.

Tejas Express, Indian Railways’ premium luxury train, gets swankier! With Indian Railways looking to offer aircraft-like comforts in its premium trains, the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai has rolled out a new rake of the Tejas Express train. The new rake of Tejas has several new features compared to the first one that was introduced in 2017 by Indian Railways. The 2017 Tejas Express train that runs between Mumbai and Goa was manufactured by RCF, Kapurthala. First announced in Railway Budget 2016, Tejas Express trains are a notch above the Shatabdi chair cars, with many passenger comforts and better ride quality. The new Tejas Express rake has been allotted to Northern Railway and is expected to ply on any of the two announced routes – Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Lucknow.

The new Tejas Express retains its exterior look – a design that was approved by the Railway Board; with colours of yellow and orange, signifying the sun. The exterior and interiors also have an anti-graffiti vinyl wrapping, aimed at keeping trains clean. Once inside, passengers will get to sit on grey and red coloured leather-feel seats in executive and non-executive chair car coaches. The coaches of the new Tejas Express have several aircraft-like features; personalised reading lights, attendant call buttons, modular bio-vacuum toilets, on-board WiFi, USB charging points with every seat etc.

Watch exclusive video: Tejas Express, Indian Railways premium luxury train, gets swankier!

ICF Chennai has manufactured a 23-coach Tejas Express with 18 air-conditioned non-executive coaches, 2 AC Executive coaches and 3 power cars. Interestingly, unlike the earlier Tejas Express which had seats with more height, ICF has maintained the height of the seats at par with Shatabdi Express trains. “In the first Tejas Express train seats are large to accommodate the LCD infotainment screens. The Tejas Express coaches manufactured by ICF have normal-sized seats with infotainment units well-fitted behind every seat, without compromising on the aesthetics of the interiors,” an ICF official told Financial Express Online. Some noteworthy features in the new Tejas Express are:

Sandwich-glass windows with motor operated blinds

Automatic sliding coach doors

Aircraft-like LCD infotainment screens at the back of the seat/embedded in the dining table for the centre seat passengers

Folding snack tray concealed below the hand rest of the coaches

CCTVs both inside the compartments and in the entrance area

Unique LED lighting inside the bathroom mirror that can be switched on with the help of a touch button. This also sports a ‘Make in India’ symbol!

Sealed gangways for easy coach-to-coach transit

While the non-Executive chair car can seat 78 passengers, the Executive chair car will accommodate 56 passengers. Talking to Financial Express Online, Sudhanshu Mani, GM of ICF said, “This new Tejas Express train is a 160 kmph capable rake and it has been designed and manufactured keeping in mind passengers and the need to offer a new travel experience.” ICF plans to roll out the new Tejas Express train on November 29, 2018 after which it will be handed over to the Northern Railway division.