Tejas Express Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow food a treat! IRCTC lines up premium menu for new train; exclusive details

Tejas Express Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow food: Financial Express Online brings you exclusive details of the proposed full menu of the new IRCTC Tejas Express between Lucknow to Delhi and Delhi to Lucknow.

Tejas Express Lucknow to Delhi, Delhi to Lucknow IRCTC menu card: Get ready to tease your taste buds with high-quality premium food! The new Tejas Express from Delhi to Lucknow is all set to begin commercial operations from October 5 in the upcoming Navratras. The Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will be flagged off by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on October 4. But, the swanky new IRCTC train will be available for regular passengers from October 5, between Delhi to Lucknow and the commercial operations from Lucknow to Delhi will begin on October 6. The new ‘private’ train will offer passengers a premium travelling experience, with a special menu for meals and food items on board.

One stand-out perk will be that passengers travelling from Lucknow to Delhi will get a mini refreshment snack at the time of arrival in the national capital. As an experiment, Indian Railways has handed over the charge of the Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express and Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express to IRCTC. The catering arm of Indian Railways has full operational and ticketing control of the two new trains and the success of this experiment will pave way for private operators on busy Indian Railways routes.

Passengers purchasing tickets of the Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will have to compulsorily pay catering charges as part of the Tejas Express fare and ticket price. The catering charges for the full length of the journey (Lucknow to Delhi) will be Rs 185 for AC Chair car and Rs 245 for Executive Chair Car. The maximum charge (Delhi to Lucknow) will be Rs 340 and Rs 385 respectively. Financial Express Online brings you exclusive details of the proposed full menu of the new IRCTC Tejas Express between Lucknow to Delhi and Delhi to Lucknow.

Tejas Express Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow: Proposed Menu

Morning Tea:

Option 1: Tea/Coffee (pre-mix kit) with cookies; premium cookies for Executive class

Option 2: Pre-packages nimboo pani with cookies; flavoured lassi in lieu of Nimboo pani in Executive class

Breakfast:

Vegetarian combo 1: 2 pieces vegetable cutlet with poha; additional cornflakes, sugar sachet and milk for Executive class

Vegetarian combo 2: 2 pieces of vegetable uttapam with vermicelli and coconut chutney; additional cornflakes, sugar sachet and milk for Executive class

Vegetarian combo 3: 2 pieces Medu Vada and suji upma and coconut chutney; additional cornflakes, sugar sachet and milk for Executive class

Non-vegetarian: Masala omelette and sautéed vegetables; additional cornflakes, sugar sachet and milk for Executive class

Additional items: Branded Mishti dahi/Mango dahi, 2 pieces Brown Bread, butter, tomato ketchup, branded fruit juice, Tea/Coffee kit, salt & pepper, mouth freshener

Light refreshments at the time of exit:

Small Masala samosa/Branded cookies with tea/coffee premix; additional 1 branded muffin/Slice of cake for Executive class

Evening Tea:

Tetrapack Juice

Baked Samosa

Tea/Coffee

Namkeen/Bhujiya

Muffin

Packed Roasted Cashew/Almonds (for Executive Class only)

Dinner:

Mix Vegetable Soup made of branded soup pre-mix sachet, breadstick & Butter (For Executive Class only)

Paneer Tikka Masala/Chicken Tikka Masala

Laccha Tawa Parantha/Tawa Chapati/Masala Puri

Dal Tadka, Green Peas Potato Bhaji

Jeera Rice/Veg Pulao

Pickle, Salt & Pepper

Packaged branded curd

Ice-cream/Gulab Jamun; Premium Ice-cream for Executive class

Train number 82501/82502 Tejas Express Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow time-table:

Train number 82501 Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express by IRCTC will depart from Lucknow Junction at 6:10 AM to reach New Delhi at 12:25 PM, taking a total of 6 hours and 15 minutes and stopping at Kanpur Central and Ghaziabad. On the return journey, the same day, Train number 82502 will depart from New Delhi railway station at 3:35 PM to reach Lucknow Junction at 10:05 PM, taking a total of 6 hours and 30 minutes. En route the train will again stop at Ghaziabad and Kanpur Central.