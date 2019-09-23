Tejas Express between Lucknow & Delhi a hit! IRCTC’s new ‘private train’ gets over 2,000 bookings in 2 days

The Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express will be flagged off on 4 October, however, the commercial operations will start from the next day.

Tejas Express Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow: Within two days of the opening of ticket sales for the booking of India’s first ‘private’ train- IRCTC-run Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, more than 2,000 passengers have already booked the tickets. The ticket bookings for the train number 82501 Tejas Express from Lucknow to Delhi and train number 82502 Tejas Express from Delhi to Lucknow began on Friday night and Saturday morning. According to officials quoted in a PTI report, as of Sunday evening the Tejas Express from Lucknow to Delhi has 749 bookings, while on its return journey, the train has 1,549 bookings for journeys to be taken till 20 November 2019. Most of the bookings are between 23 October and 26 October, just ahead of Diwali.

The upcoming Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express will be the first such train of the national transporter to be fully operated by its subsidiary, IRCTC. This is the first step by the national transporter towards privatizing operations of some trains. The IRCTC-operated Tejas Express will take over six hours to complete the journey in each direction while halting at Kanpur Central and Ghaziabad stations. The train will have a total carrying capacity of 758 passengers with one executive AC chair car coach having 56 seats and nine AC chair car coaches having 78 seats.

The Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express will be flagged off on 4 October, however, the commercial operations will start from the next day. The train is scheduled to run six days a week except on Tuesdays. It will leave Lucknow at 6:10 AM and arrive in New Delhi at 12:25 PM. The train will leave the national capital the same day at 3:30 PM and reach Lucknow at 10:05 PM.

The train will offer various facilities including free tea, coffee vending machines, on-board infotainment, etc. Additionally, aircraft-type sale of merchandise goods will also be available on the new Tejas Express. Moreover, passengers will get rail travel insurance of Rs 25 lakh at free of cost.