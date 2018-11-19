Tejas Express becomes fastest Indian Railways on Mumbai-Goa route! Luxury train takes less time than Shatabdi

Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express becomes fastest on the route; travel time cut down by 30 minutes

Weekend getaways from Mumbai just got easier! The Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express, the premium luxury chair car that was introduced by Indian Railways in 2017, will now take 30 minutes less to complete its journey! According to a report in the Mid-Day, Indian Railways recently conducted trials of the Tejas Express at speeds of 120 kmph, as against the speed of 110 kmph that the train was run at. After multiple trial runs of the Tejas Express at 120 km/hour last week, it now runs at its increased speed since November 14, the report said. The higher speed has not just helped in cutting down on travel time by 15-30 minutes, but has also made Tejas Express the fastest train on the Mumbai-Goa route.

Sources from the Railway department were quoted inthe report saying that if the Tejas Express experiment is successful, then Indian Railways would recreate the same for the other trains. A railway spokesperson was quoted saying that the Tejas Express can now run at a speed of 120km/hour in most of the sectors, except for a few. If the train schedule is given priority in the time-table, then it will save a significant amount of travel time. Tejas Express runs between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai and Karmali Railway station in Goa. It takes the same amount of time as Shatabdi Express. But, with the increased speed, Tejas Express is likely to take just 8 hours, as against the 8 and a half hours of Shatabdi Express.

Indian Railways had introduced Tejas Express to luxurious, aircraft-like experience to passengers. The train boasts of a number of passenger-friendly features – on-board WiFi, mobile charging and USB points at every seat, personalised LCD entertainment-cum-information screens with headphones, comfortable seats, modular bio-toilets, integrated braille displays, CCTV cameras, toilet occupancy indicators, toilet occupancy indicators, electronic passenger reservation chart. With these attractive perks and shorter travel time, Tejas Express has surely decreased the distance between Mumbai and Goa and made the lives of Mumbaikars much more interesting!