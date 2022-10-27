Technical problem delays local train services in Mumbai suburbs

Local train services, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai and its suburbs, were delayed on Thursday morning due to a technical issue, the Central Railway (CR) said. The problem was later rectified, it said.

There was a technical problem in the S-3 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Karjat local between Ambarnath and Badlapur (in Thane district) on the down line, the CR said in a tweet.

Also read| Good news for daily passengers in Mumbai: Indian Railways increases number of AC local trains to 66

The local train services on the Ambarnath-Karjat section were delayed, it said. “Technical problem in S3 local attended by staff and train re-started at 7.50 am,” the CR said in another tweet.

Also read| Central Railway to set up ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ at 4 more stations in Maharashtra; Details inside

The Central Railway ferries nearly 40 lakh commuters everyday. It operates more than 1,800 suburban services on its various routes, including the Main Line (CSMT to Kasara/Khopoli), Harbour Line (CSMT to Goregoan/Panvel), Trans-Harbour Line (Vashi-Thane/Panvel) and Bamandongri-Belapur/Seawood line.